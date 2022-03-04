Everything we know following Oregon’s 63-60 quarterfinal win over UCLA

Welcome to the Pac-12 tournament.

In a game that was vastly different from the last time these two teams played, Oregon outlasted a pesky UCLA team in a 63-60 win over the Bruins. The Ducks now advance to the conference semi-finals to face either Washington State or Utah.

Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince truly played as the twin towers and just wore down the Bruin defense. Sabally had 15 points and 15 rebounds while her fellow post player, Prince, added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

But it was the defensive stand with six seconds left and two free throws from Sabally that clinched the game. UCLA’s Jaelynn Penn had a good look from three-point range at the buzzer to try to send the game into overtime, but her shot was short.

Final Score: Oregon 63, UCLA 60

Keys to the game

Despite Oregon’s height advantage inside, UCLA was somehow able to claim 11 offensive rebounds in the first half, which led to 14 second-chance points.

Neither team shot particularly well in the first 20 minutes of action that saw the Bruins take a 32-31 lead at the break. Oregon was 11-of-29 (38 percent) and UCLA was just 13-of-40 (32.5 percent) from the field.

When the Ducks were at their best, they used the height advantage with some high-low play with Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince. It played huge dividends in the second half to give the Ducks a lead with just over a minute left to play.

It was a fairly clean game as both teams combined to commit just 12 turnovers.

Oregon made just enough free throws, 13-of-18, but the Bruins rarely made a trip to the charity stripe. UCLA was just 2-of-4 on free throws.

Players of the Game

Ethan Landa – DucksWire

Nyara Sabally: 15 points, 15 rebounds

Sedona Prince: 12 points, 12 rebounds

Endyia Rogers: 16 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds

What's next?

Oregon will now face either Washington State or Utah in the conference semifinals. Tip off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. in Las Vegas on the Pac-12 Network.

