Everything we know following Oregon 62-50 loss to Saint Mary’s

The Oregon Ducks’ offensive struggles continue to be something to watch this season.

It happened once again on Tuesday night, and by the time Oregon figured some things out on the offensive end, it was way too late.

Saint Mary’s built up a 16-point second-half lead at 42-26 with 13:55 left and that lead was just too much to overcome as the Ducks fell to the Gaels in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.

The Ducks offensive woes killed them, especially in the first half as they mustered up just 15 first-half points. Oregon had 13 turnovers, but it seemed like a lot more as nearly every one was unforced.

Now Oregon will have to somehow figure out a game plan to defeat No. 12 Houston, who were upset by Wisconsin earlier in the day. The Ducks have a lot to clean up and not a lot of time to do it in as they’ll face the Cougars Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Final Score: St. Mary's 62, Oregon 50

Keys to the game

Poor shooting seemed to be the ultimate downfall for the Ducks as they made just 7-of-27 from the floor in the first half and missed all four three-point attempts. The baskets feel easier in the second half, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Oregon was in the midst of a rally down by eight and seemingly cut it to six with 7:30 left, but a questionable charge call on Jacob Young erased the basket. St. Mary’s hit two consecutive threes after that and the game was basically over at that point.

N’Faly Dante played his best game of the season so far as he was on the floor for 17 minutes and was a factor on both ends.

The Ducks had no answer for Gaels forward Dan Fotu, who burned Oregon for 16 points and four rebounds.

Players of the Game

Eric Williams, Jr.: 13 points, 5 rebounds

Will Richardson: 8 points, all in the second half

Franck Kepnang: 9 points, 3 rebounds

N’Faly Dante: 8 points, 6 rebounds

What's next?

The Ducks will now play No. 12 Houston for third place of the Maui Invitational. The Cougars were defeated 63-61 by Wisconsin earlier in the day. The game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PT televised on ESPN2.

