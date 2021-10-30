Everything we know following Oregon’s 52-29 win over Colorado

It would have been nice to hold Colorado off the scoreboard on a couple more possessions, but the score doesn’t tell the whole story. Oregon scored on 8 of their 9 possessions and were never threatened.

With the win, the No. 8 ranked Ducks move to 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in conference action. Colorado might have played its best overall game since scaring Texas A&M earlier this year, but the Buffaloes dropped to 2-6 and 1-4 in Pac-12 play.

Final Score: Oregon 52, Colorado 29

Keys to the game

Oregon’s offense was as efficient as it possibly could be as it scored on its first seven possessions, including six touchdowns.

Freshman tailback Byron Cardwell clearly established himself as the No. 2 back on the depth chart as he had a career day by going over 100 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Anthony Brown’s hot streak keeps rolling after getting booed during the Arizona game. After dismantling UCLA in the Rose Bowl, Brown came back to Autzen and tore Colorado apart with his arm and legs. His QB rating of 195.8 is just about as high as it gets.

Style points become important at this time of the season where the College Playoff is concerned, so it was important for the Ducks to easily dispatch an inferior opponent. Although the scoreboard says otherwise, Colorado was never in this game.

Players of the Game

Bryon Cardwell: 7 carries, 117 yards, 1 touchdown

Travis Dye: 13 carries, 47 yards, 2 touchdowns, 5 catches, 75 yards, 1 touchdown

Devon Williams: 5 catches, 95 yards, 1 touchdown

Anthony Brown: 25-of-31 passing, 306 yards, 3 touchdowns

Brendon Lewis (Colorado): 25-of-33 passing, 225 yards, 3 touchdowns

It was over when ...

When Travis Dye scored from two yards out early in the third quarter to make it 38-14 Ducks. It was Oregon’s sixth score in six possessions and Dye’s third touchdown of the day. It was also his seventh score in the last two games for the Ducks’ No. 1 tailback.

What's next?

Oregon goes up north to face its bitter rival in the Washington Huskies. Time and television have yet to be determined. Washington goes to Stanford for a late-night game in Palo Alto.

