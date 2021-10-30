Everything we know following Oregon’s 52-29 win over Colorado

Don Smalley
·2 min read

It would have been nice to hold Colorado off the scoreboard on a couple more possessions, but the score doesn’t tell the whole story. Oregon scored on 8 of their 9 possessions and were never threatened.

With the win, the No. 8 ranked Ducks move to 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in conference action. Colorado might have played its best overall game since scaring Texas A&M earlier this year, but the Buffaloes dropped to 2-6 and 1-4 in Pac-12 play.

Final Score: Oregon 52, Colorado 29

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

  • Oregon’s offense was as efficient as it possibly could be as it scored on its first seven possessions, including six touchdowns.

  • Freshman tailback Byron Cardwell clearly established himself as the No. 2 back on the depth chart as he had a career day by going over 100 yards on the ground.

  • Quarterback Anthony Brown’s hot streak keeps rolling after getting booed during the Arizona game. After dismantling UCLA in the Rose Bowl, Brown came back to Autzen and tore Colorado apart with his arm and legs. His QB rating of 195.8 is just about as high as it gets.

  • Style points become important at this time of the season where the College Playoff is concerned, so it was important for the Ducks to easily dispatch an inferior opponent. Although the scoreboard says otherwise, Colorado was never in this game.

Players of the Game

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard/ USA TODAY NETWORK

  • Bryon Cardwell: 7 carries, 117 yards, 1 touchdown

  • Travis Dye: 13 carries, 47 yards, 2 touchdowns, 5 catches, 75 yards, 1 touchdown

  • Devon Williams: 5 catches, 95 yards, 1 touchdown

  • Anthony Brown: 25-of-31 passing, 306 yards, 3 touchdowns

  • Brendon Lewis (Colorado): 25-of-33 passing, 225 yards, 3 touchdowns

It was over when ...

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

When Travis Dye scored from two yards out early in the third quarter to make it 38-14 Ducks. It was Oregon’s sixth score in six possessions and Dye’s third touchdown of the day. It was also his seventh score in the last two games for the Ducks’ No. 1 tailback.

What's next?

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon goes up north to face its bitter rival in the Washington Huskies. Time and television have yet to be determined. Washington goes to Stanford for a late-night game in Palo Alto.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • HIGHLIGHTS: Watch all of the Ducks’ TD’s and game-changing plays in 52-29 win over Colorado

    Did you miss the game? Relive all of Oregon's 7 touchdowns in a 52-29 blowout over Colorado here.

  • Highlights: No. 7 Oregon football routs Colorado 52-29, improves to 7-1 overall

    No. 7 Oregon football defeats Colorado 52-29 on Saturday, Oct. 30 in Eugene. Senior quarterback Anthony Brown completed 25-of-31 pass attempts for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Travis Dye scored two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown against Colorado to help mark Oregon's 17th consecutive victory at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks improve to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Pac-12 play, while the Buffs fall to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in conference. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Georgia beats Florida, moves to 8-0

    Dawgs move to 8-0

  • No. 1 Georgia dominates rival Florida to move to 8-0

    Florida did not score until less than three minutes remained as No. 1 Georgia ran away with a 34-7 win.

  • New York State Attorney General Letitia James announces run for governor

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Letitia James, the New York state attorney general whose sexual harassment investigation led to former Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation, said in a Twitter message on Friday that she intended to seek the state's highest office. "I'm running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision, and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers," the Democrat wrote. James, 63, is the first candidate to challenge fellow Democrat Kathy Hochul, the former lieutenant governor who replaced Cuomo to become the state's first woman governor when he stepped down on Aug. 24.

  • "A good Catholic": Biden says Pope Francis told him he should receive communion

    President Biden told reporters on Friday that Pope Francis believes he should continue to receive communion, adding that the pope "was happy that I was a good Catholic."Why it matters: The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops this year sparked debate over whether politicians who support abortion rights should be denied communion. Francis has previously said that Catholic bishops should not let politics influence pastoral decisions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • 26 NYC firehouses shuttered due to staff shortages as firefighters protest vaccine mandate

    ‘If someone dies due to a slower emergency response, it’s on Bill de Blasio and his overreaching mandates’

  • Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%

    Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city which has endured nearly nine months of lockdowns since the start of the pandemic, saw people flocking to shops and gigs for the first time in months on Saturday as public health curbs eased. The city of five million, which re-emerged from its sixth lockdown last week, was reopening further as full vaccination rates across Victoria state, of which Melbourne is capital, was set to reach 80% for those 16 and older. A crowd of 5,500 were expected to attend the Victoria Derby racehorse on Saturday, the first large event in post-lockdown Melbourne, which was to be followed by a concert for 4,000 fully vaccinated at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in the evening.

  • Insane 1986 Buick T-Type Flexes Muscle

    This Buick icon was originally designed to fill the gap between the Grand National and GNX but now boasts far more performance than both of them.

  • Steelers elevate LB Taco Charlton from practice squad

    The Steelers have added a pass rusher for this week's game.

  • Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams among USA TODAY’s Heisman Trophy race notables

    Caleb Williams continues to dazzle for No. 4 Oklahoma. As a result, he's one of the top quarterbacks listed to win the Heisman Trophy.

  • Twitter reacts: No. 1 Georgia’s dominant first half vs. Florida

    Twitter is buzzing after a dominant first half by Georgia…

  • Why Michigan football will play at Michigan State again in 2022 in East Lansing

    Here is why Michigan football will play at MSU football in 2022 in East Lansing for the second straight season

  • Virginia Beach confronts inescapable costs of rising seas

    Voters in the sprawling coastal city of Virginia Beach will decide whether to approve one of the larger municipal bonds in the U.S. that would be used to protect against rising seas and intensifying hurricanes. The referendum underscores the mounting costs of adapting to climate change for U.S. cities. “I’m not confident that it will pass,” said Virginia Wasserberg, whose Virginia Beach home was among 1,400 houses and businesses flooded by heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

  • No. 4 Sooners get exactly what they need in blowout win, but will defense hold against the big boys?

    No. 4 Oklahoma was in cruise control against Texas Tech when it improved to 8-0 Saturday. The road is about to get bumpier and questions remain.

  • WATCH: Ty Robinson catches first career TD to cap off 77-yard drive

    Ty Robinson caught his first career touchdown pass

  • See which notable prospects are taking official visits to USC this weekend

    While everything involving the USC football program is a bit in flux until a new head coach (and staff) is hired, the recruiting staff continues its work, trying to keep the Trojans in position for a late rally in the 2022 recruiting class.

  • 44 times celebrities have rocked the 'no-pants' trend

    Celebrities like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber can't get enough of the "no-pants" trend, which first became popular around 2016.

  • Pro-vaccine Fox News host receives support from CNN anchor over death threats

    Neil Cavuto received death threats for ‘his simple, logical, science-based call for vaccinations’, said the CNN anchor Neil Cavuto of Fox News in March 2017. Photograph: Richard Drew/AP The CNN anchor Jake Tapper reached across the political aisle on Friday to support Neil Cavuto, a Fox News host who received death threats after pleading for viewers to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Speaking to camera, Tapper said: “We don’t often mention our competitors but the Fox channel anchor opposite us

  • For tribes, 'good fire' a key to restoring nature and people

    Elizabeth Azzuz stood in prayer on a Northern California mountainside, arms outstretched, grasping a handmade torch of dried wormwood branches, the fuel her Native American ancestors used for generations to burn underbrush in thick forest. Over several days in early October, about 80 acres (32.4 hectares) on the Yurok reservation would be set aflame. Wildfires have blackened nearly 6,000 square miles (15,540 square kilometers) in California the past two years and more elsewhere amid prolonged drought and rising temperatures linked to climate change.