Everything we know following Oregon’s 38-10 loss to Utah in Pac-12 Championship

It was deja vu all over again.

This is what Yogi Berra must have been talking about when he came up with that phrase. Oregon and Utah met for the second time in three weeks and the outcome was pretty much the same.

Absolutely nothing went right for the Ducks as they crapped out in Vegas, leaving Utah to go to its first Rose Bowl with a thumping of Oregon.

The Ducks talked all week about getting embarrassed the first time around and it wasn’t going to happen again. Someone forgot the tell the Utes that was the plan. Utah scored a touchdown on its first possession and never looked back.

Final Score: Utah 38, Oregon 10

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A disastrous first half saw Oregon throw a Pick-6 and another interception late that led to a 50-yard field goal on the last play of the second quarter.

Utah scored three touchdowns in the first half. Oregon managed three first downs.

The Ducks couldn’t convert a third down until 4:40 left in the third quarter on their eighth attempt.

Players of the Game

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Sewell: 12 tackles, 8 solo, 1 interception

Travis Dye: 15 carries, 82 yards, 1 touchdown

Verone McKinley III: 4 tackles, 1 interception

It was over when ...

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not often that a Pick-6 towards the end of the first quarter is the game-winning play, but Devin Lloyd’s 34-yard interception did a lot more than making it 14-0 Utah. The play was a psychological killer for the Ducks as the game was becoming out of control just like it did a couple of weeks ago in Salt Lake City. It was just more of the same, except this was in the Pac-12 championship game.

What's next?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the Rose Bowl out of the question, Oregon’s bowl picture remains unclear. The Ducks would most likely go to the Alamo Bowl, but the Sun Bowl is a possibility as well.

1

1