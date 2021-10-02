Everything we know following Oregon’s 31-24 overtime loss to Stanford

The Oregon Ducks played well enough to win. In the end, they didn’t.

Blame it on the refs. Blame it on the playcalling. Blame it on the players. Whoever you wish to be the scapegoat in this one, the end result is the same: Oregon is now 4-1 on the season with yet another brutal loss to the Stanford Cardinal, once again as a highly-ranked team.

Here is everything we know following the loss:

Final Score: Stanford 31, Oregon 24 (OT)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Keys to the game

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

You hate to talk about the refs after a big game like that, but sometimes it’s impossible to ignore. A number of highly-contested calls in the 4th quarter and overtime swung the game in the direction of Stanford. There was a questionable targeting call on Kayvon Thibodeaux and an uncalled targeting on Stanford. There was a roughing the passer, and a few pass interference calls that changed the game. In the end, the Ducks lost to both the Cardinal and the Refs.

It was Oregon’s rushing game that had the biggest impact on the game, especially in the second half. The Ducks gave a heavy dose of runs to CJ Verdell and Travis Dye, and QB Anthony Brown was also able to use his legs to get into the end zone a couple of times.

After a brutal first half, Oregon’s defense tightened up in the 3rd quarter and flipped the momentum of the game. Stanford had four straight punts coming out of halftime, allowing the Ducks to get back into this by scoring 17-unanswered points.

Big plays were key for this game, with Brown finding Mycah Pittman for 66-yards, Jaylon Redd for 21 yards, and Dye for 13-yards all on passing plays.

Players of the Game

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Travis Dye: 19 rushes for 96 yards

CJ Verdell: 17 carries, 63 yards, 1 TD

Anthony Brown: 14-for-26, 186 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT; 12 carries, 35 yards, 2 TD

Noah Sewell: 6 tackles

Jamal Hill: 8 tackles

Nate Heaukulani: 8 tackles

It was over when...

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Story continues

This game was over when Oregon was unable to convert a 4th and 8 in overtime, trailing by 7. It’s crazy that this game even got to that point, with the Ducks leading by 7 with less than 5 seconds on the clock, but here we are.

Anthony Brown rolled to his right and tried to find Mycah Pittman on the sideline, but was unable to make the connection. Game over.

What's next?

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks now get a well-deserved bye week, which will give them another chance to get closer to full health and take a breather heading into the bulk stretch of their conference schedule. After the bye, Oregon will host the California Golden Bears at home on Friday, October 15th, at 7:30 PT on ESPN.

It’s important to note that Kayvon Thibodeaux will miss the first half of this game after being ejected for targeting vs. Stanford.

1

1