Everything we know following No. 3 Oregon’s 38-7 loss to No. 23 Utah

There are only two words that describe the first half and the game at Utah as a whole.

Dumpster fire.

In what was their worst night of the season, Oregon played a horrible first half, found themselves down 28-0 at halftime, and eventually lost 38-7. The offense was non-existent, the defense couldn’t get off the field and the special teams were anything but special.

Utah was 8-of-10 on third down in the first half. Oregon had a field blocked, another missed, and gave up a punt return for a score on the last play of the half. Other than that, everything was great.

The loss dropped the Ducks to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in Pac-12 play. The bad news is that any shot of the playoff is gone. The good news is that a win over the Beavers next week puts Oregon into the Pac-12 title game with a rematch with these same Utes.

Final Score: Utah 38, Oregon 7

Keys to the game

Oregon’s defense wasn’t able to get off the field in a timely fashion. Utah was 8-of-10 on third downs in the first half and — for the game.

The Ducks running attack went MIA at the worst time. Oregon gained 306 yards on the ground last week against Washington State, but could only muster up 63 yards on the Utes.

Although the number of penalties doesn’t seem like a big deal, it was when those flags occurred. The Ducks had two holding calls that stifled two potential scoring drives and Oregon came away with nothing on both possessions.

For some reason with 30 seconds left, deep in their territory and very little happening on offense, the Ducks thought it would be smart to throw the ball and try to make something out of their last possession of the half. Instead, they were forced to punt with 11 seconds left and gave up a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown.

After the Ducks scored on their opening possession of the third quarter to make it 28-7, Utah answers with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that takes up six minutes and ends any hopes of a rally.

Players of the Game

Devon Williams: 5 catches, 81 yards, 1 touchdown

Kris Hutson: 4 catches, 96 yards

Noah Sewell: 10 tackles, 1 sack

It was over when ...

It was probably over way before this, but this was the nail in the coffin. Britain Covey returns the punt 78 yards for the touchdown on the last play of the first half to make it 28-0 Utes.

What's next?

Oregon comes back home to Autzen Stadium for the 125th meeting between the Ducks and Beavers with the Pac-12 North still on the line.

