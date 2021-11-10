Everything we know following No. 13 Oregon’s 83-66 season-opening win over Texas Southern
At long last, the Oregon Ducks’ men’s basketball team kicked off its 2021 season at Matthew Knight Arena, picking up a 83-66 season-opening win over Texas Southern.
This was our first opportunity to see a whole host of new players on the roster, several of whom came to Eugene via the transfer portal this offseason.
In a surprise to many, the Ducks started out the game with a small-ball lineup, utilizing three guards and two forwards. They then went on to shoot 19 three-pointers in the first half. That trend continued in the second half, with Oregon attempting 36 for the entire game.
Final Score: Oregon 83, Texas Southern 66
Key Stats
Oregon was heavy on the three-ball during their opening game, shooting TK percent on TK-for-TK.
The Ducks were stingy defensively, grabbing 8 steals in the game.
The Ducks out-rebounded the Tigers 36-33.
A solid paint presence was also felt throughout the night for Oregon, where they were able to get 18 offensive boards.
Oregon finished 19-for-21 from the free-throw line.
A large rotation was used by Dana Altman, with 11 players seeing the floor, 7 of whom saw double-digit minutes.
Players of the Game
Jacob Young: 14 points (5-for-8), 3 REB, 2 AST
Will Richardson: 20 points (5-for-10), 2 REB, 4 AST
De’Vion Harmon: 15 points (4-for-15) 3 REB, 2 AST
Rivaldo Soares: 10 points (4-for-7). 5 REB, 1 AST
Quincy Guerrier: 8 points (3-for-11) 12 REB, 2 AST
What's next?
The Oregon Ducks will continue their season-opening homestand with a game against the SMU Mustangs on Friday night at 8 p.m. in Matthew Knight Arena.
