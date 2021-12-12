Everything we know following the Ducks 68-59 win over Long Beach State

Missing three key players would be hard on any basketball team and the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team is playing as hard as they can until they can get completely healthy.

But the games still need to be played and the Ducks were able to grind out a 68-59 victory over Long Beach State. Oregon improved to 5-3 overall, while the 49ers lost their first game of the season and fell to 7-1.

Oregon will be a very different team when point guard Te-Hina Paopao, guard Endiya Rogers, and forward Nyara Sabally return. Until then, every game is going to be a 40-minute battle.

With the victory, the Ducks have won two straight with their win over Portland last week. Oregon will just have less than 48 hours before its next game as the Ducks will host McNeese Dec. 13.

Final Score: Oregon 68, Long Beach State 59

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Keys to the game

Andy Nelson for The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ahlise Hurst’s hot shooting got Long Beach State out of its zone and she hit three treys in the first half on her way to 19 points on 5-of-8 from long range.

Kylee Watson’s presence on both ends of the floor shut off the 49ers inside game. LBSU had to resort to shooting 21 three-pointers, making six.

When Kelly Graves looks at the stat sheet, he won’t be happy with the 21 Duck turnovers that were caused mostly by the 49ers pressure defense.

Players of the Game

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ahlise Hurst: 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 three-point FG)

Maddie Scherr: 12 points, 9 assists

Kylee Watson: 9 points, 7 rebounds

Chanaya Pinto: 8 points, 5 rebounds

What's next?

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

In less than 48 hours, the Ducks will hit the floor once again when they host McNeese Dec. 13. The Cowgirls are 3-6 this season and are coming off a 102-60 loss at California.

