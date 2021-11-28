Everything we know following the Ducks 38-29 win over the Beavers

This game was closer than it probably should have been as the Ducks dominated the first half and then had to hang on for a win in the 125th meeting with the Beavers.

After a perfect first half, the Oregon offense struggled to move the ball in the second half. The Ducks were held scoreless in the third quarter, but the offense got back on track just in time with a touchdown pass to Kris Hutson early in the fourth quarter and then Travis Dye’s one-yard touchdown with just over three minutes left to seal the deal.

The Beavers offense and quarterback Chance Nolan was able to bring OSU back as they got things rolling against a banged-up Duck defense. But on their first touchdown, OSU coach Johnathan Smith decided to go for two and didn’t get it. They were caught chasing points all day long.

Now the Ducks are able to get that rematch with Utah in the Pac-12 title game in Las Vegas Dec. 3.

Final Score: Ducks 38, Beavers 29

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Keys to the game

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Oregon’s offense turned in near-perfect first half as the Ducks scored three touchdowns and a field goal to take a 24-3 halftime lead.

Against one of the best run defenses in the Pac-12, the Ducks were able to rush for 231 yards.

The disparity of speed was evident throughout the game. Oregon’s receivers were able to get themselves open against the Beavers’ secondary. Devon Williams became the first Oregon receiver to accumulate over 100 yards for a game this season.

After the Beavers scored their first touchdown of the game in the third quarter, Oregon was able to respond right away with a touchdown of their own to go ahead 31-9 early in the fourth.

Oregon State’s run game was held in check, forcing the Beavers to throw the ball much of the time and more than what was most likely in the original game plan.

The Beavers were 1-for-4 on two-point conversions. They went for two on their first touchdown, didn’t get it, and were left chasing points for the rest of the game.

Players of the Game

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Devon Williams: 6 catches, 110 yards, 1 touchdown

Travis Dye: 20 carries, 99 yards, 2 touchdowns

Anthony Brown: 23-of-28 passing, 275 yards, 2 touchdowns, 14 carries, 83 yards, 1 touchdown

Kris Hutson: 7 catches, 82 yards, 1 touchdown

It was over when ...

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Brown made it a three-possession game with a diving 10-yard touchdown run to make it 24-3 Ducks just before the halftime break. Oregon scored on each of their four drives, three touchdowns, and a field goal.

What's next?

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks, winners of the Pac-12 North, will now have six days to prepare for their second meeting with Utah. But now the two teams face off in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 championship Friday, Dec. 3 scheduled for a 5:00 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

