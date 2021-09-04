Everything you need to know about Florida football vs. FAU

Gameday is finally here! Tonight, the Florida Gators will once again take the field on the hallowed grounds of the Swamp to kick off the 2021 season against the visiting Florida Atlantic Owls. Expectations of the Orange and Blue have been a bit tempered coming into the fall after losing a handful of starters to the NFL draft.

However, Dan Mullen and staff have worked hard this offseason making the adjustments necessary to bridge last season’s squad with this one behind quarterback Emory Jones on offense and Kaiir Elam on defense. Saturday’s night game will hopefully provide the warm-up game that the Gators need before embarking on their Southeastern Conference schedule.

And speaking of schedules, the matchup with FAU also represents a return to some sense of normalcy after a 2020 season that was limited to just in-conference foes due to the coronavirus pandemic. With a stadium full of fans and an easy non-conference game to start things off, it sure does feel like things are back to normal.

Below, we have everything you need to know about today’s game, from how to follow the action to the history between the two teams to scouting reports. Go Gators!

How to Watch

READ: How to watch Florida football vs. Florida Atlantic Owls "It has been a long wait since the final seconds of the Cotton Bowl ticked off the clock and finally, the Gator Nation’s thirst for gridiron action will be quenched." — Adam Dubbin

History

"The Florida Gators and Florida Atlantic Owls have faced each other three times in the two schools’ history — all coming in the 21st century." — Adam Dubbin [vertical-gallery id=47090]

Scouting Report

Story continues

READ: Florida Football Opponent Report: Scouting the FAU Owls "Former Florida State coach Willie Taggart was handed the reins in Boca Raton ahead of the 2020 season, and his first-year returns were a bit average. After finishing 11-3 in 2019, the team fell to 5-4 in the shortened pandemic season." — Tyler Nettuno

10 Interesting Tidbits

"Florida Atlantic was 5-4 a year ago, good for second in Conference USA. Here are 10 things you need to know about the Owls football team." — Pat Dooley [listicle id=51983]

10 Players to Watch

"We present a list of the 10 players you should keep an eye on this Saturday as Dan Mullen unveils his new-look offense and revamped defense." — Adam Dubbin [vertical-gallery id=52223]

The Gators' last meeting with Florida Atlantic was a wild one

READ: The Gators' last meeting with FAU was a wild one

"A crowd of 90,107 showed up for the noon game. It was 74 degrees at kickoff with the threat of rain late in the day. By then, most Gator fans figured they’d be heading home. But this wasn’t a game that was decided early. In fact, the two teams failed to score a single point in the first half." — Pat Dooley

Recruiting prospects that will be at the game

READ: Here are the prospects Florida will host for the FAU game "The Florida Gators will host several recruits this weekend on unofficial visits for the Florida Atlantic game, according to 247Sports." — David Rosenberg Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1