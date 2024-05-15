Giants 2024 season schedule: Everything we know so far

The Giants' 2024 schedule will officially be released on Wednesday night, but in the hours leading up to the big reveal, some of the matchups have already been leaked.

We know about one of Big Blue's premier matchups, which the league announced Wednesday morning, as they'll head to Germany to take on the Panthers in Week 10 as part of the International Series.

The Giants will also open the season against first-round pick JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings, finally receiving a break from the division rival Dallas Cowboys who tromped them 40-0 in the opener last season.

Instead, New York will travel to Dallas for a Thanksgiving Day matchup and it's looking like the team be featured on primetime a few other times this season, including a Week 8 meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here's what we know so far about the Giants' 2024 schedule...

Preseason

Week 1: TBD

Week 2: TBD

Week 3: TBD

Week 4: TBD

Regular season

Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept 8 at 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 2: TBD

Week 3: TBD

Week 4: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Oct 3 at 8:15 p.m. (PRIME)

Week 5: TBD

Week 6: at Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct 13 at 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 7: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct 20 at 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 8: at Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, Oct 28 at 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 9: TBD

Week 10: at Carolina Panthers in Germany on Sunday, Nov 10 at 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: TBD

Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov 28 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: TBD

Week 15: TBD

Week 16: TBD

Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec 29

Week 18: TBD