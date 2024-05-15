Giants 2024 season schedule: Everything we know so far
The Giants' 2024 schedule will officially be released on Wednesday night, but in the hours leading up to the big reveal, some of the matchups have already been leaked.
We know about one of Big Blue's premier matchups, which the league announced Wednesday morning, as they'll head to Germany to take on the Panthers in Week 10 as part of the International Series.
The Giants will also open the season against first-round pick JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings, finally receiving a break from the division rival Dallas Cowboys who tromped them 40-0 in the opener last season.
Instead, New York will travel to Dallas for a Thanksgiving Day matchup and it's looking like the team be featured on primetime a few other times this season, including a Week 8 meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here's what we know so far about the Giants' 2024 schedule...
Preseason
Week 1: TBD
Week 2: TBD
Week 3: TBD
Week 4: TBD
Regular season
Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept 8 at 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Week 2: TBD
Week 3: TBD
Week 4: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Oct 3 at 8:15 p.m. (PRIME)
Week 5: TBD
Week 6: at Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct 13 at 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Week 7: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct 20 at 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Week 8: at Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, Oct 28 at 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 9: TBD
Week 10: at Carolina Panthers in Germany on Sunday, Nov 10 at 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: TBD
Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov 28 at 4:25 p.m.
Week 14: TBD
Week 15: TBD
Week 16: TBD
Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec 29
Week 18: TBD