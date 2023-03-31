Here is everything we know about new Eagles defensive tackle Kentavius Street

Howie Roseman builds through the trenches, and Philadelphia added another talented defensive tackle to the roster after signing Kentavius Street to a deal.

Street was a fourth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State.

The fifth-year pro was vital to the Saints’ 2022 defensive front and played a crucial role in New Orleans’s 20-10 win over Philadelphia in Week 17 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Greenville, N.C. native has appeared in 35 career regular-season games with four starts for the 49ers, posting career totals of 41 tackles (23 solos), three sacks for a loss of 17 yards, and one forced fumble.

Former 4 Star Recruit

Street attended Rose (Greenville, N.C.) High School, where he starred at the defensive end and tight end positions.

In two seasons, Street posted 185 tackles and 35.5 tackles for loss.

Street was ranked the No. 43 player nationally overall, the No. 4 strongside DE nationally, the No. 2 player in North Carolina by Rivals.com…No. 68 in ESPN.com’s top 300, the No. 7 DE nationally, and the No. 4 player in North Carolina

North Carolina State

Playing alongside Bradley Chubb, Street played in 51 career games (35 starts) at N.C. State, registering 123 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and six passes defended.

In n 2017, he started all 13 games and logged 38 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two passes defended.

As a junior, Street played in 13 games (12 starts) and notched 31 tackles, nine stops for loss, 5.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and a pass defense.

Started in the Bay Area

Street was originally a fourth-round draft selection in the 2018 NFL Draft (128th overall) by San Francisco.

Street’s most productive season as a pro came in 2021, when he appeared in all 17 regular season games with two starts posting career-highs across the board, registering 27 tackles (15 solos), three sacks, six tackles for loss, and one forced fumble, adding two more solo stops in three postseason contests as San Francisco advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

