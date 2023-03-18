Here’s everything we know about new Eagles’ CB Greedy Williams

After re-signing James Bradberry and retaining Darius Slay, the Eagles added more intriguing cornerback depth by agreeing to a deal with Greedy Williams.

Philadelphia announced the one-year deal with the former Browns cover guy on Saturday.

Williams spent four years in Cleveland after being a second-round pick of the Browns out of LSU, and he’ll look to add depth to the position while reviving his career on a stacked an elite roster.

With the move now official, here are four things to know about the veteran defensive back.

It's all in the name

Andraez Montrell Williams was nicknamed “Greedy” by his aunt, who called him “Greedy-Deedee” as an infant.

Williams later legally adopted the name, telling USA Today that “it helps to be greedy” as a defensive back.

Family Ties

Williams has a brother who plays for an NFC East rival.

Rodarius Williams is a cornerback for the Giants, drafted in the sixth round of Oklahoma State.

LSU lineage

Following in the footsteps of many current NFL greats, Williams was a star cornerback at LSU and Cleveland’s second-round draft pick in 2019.

Williams led the Southeastern Conference with six interceptions as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He had eight in his sophomore season and was a first-team All-American and Thorpe Award (presented to the nation’s top defensive back) finalist in his second season with the Tigers.

Williams is battling inconsistency and injuries



Williams has battled inconsistency and injuries after starting 12 games as a rookie.

During the Browns 2020 Training Camp, Williams suffered a nerve injury in his shoulder in a tackling drill and missed the entire season.

In 2021, Williams tied for the team lead with ten passes defended, and Williams added two interceptions playing in 16 games with eight starts. Williams played 105 defensive snaps with the Browns last season.

