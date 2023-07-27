Everything you need to know about the Eagles 2023 training camp

Training camp is officially underway for the Philadelphia Eagles, as rookies and veterans reported to the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday.

The first practice of the season took place on Wednesday and the Birds won’t have back to back days of practice in the first two weeks.

As the Eagles kick off camp, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about training camp, from the schedule to fan attendance to our training camp coverage to our early 53-man roster predictions.

Practice schedule

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: PAMR104

Here’s the training camp schedule that the Eagles released, which features ONE practice open to the public.

Tuesday, July 25 Report day Wednesday, July 26 10:00 a.m. practice Thursday, July 27 10:00 a.m.closed practice Friday, July 28 10:00 a.m. practice Saturday, July 29 Off day Sunday, July 30 10:00 a.m. practice Monday, July 31 10:00 a.m. closed practice Tuesday, August 1 10:00 a.m. practice Wednesday, August 2 Off day Thursday, August 3 10:00 a.m. practice Friday, August 4 10:00 a.m. practice Saturday, August 5 10:00 a.m.closed practice Sunday, August 6 (at Lincoln Financial Field) 7:00 p.m. Open practice Monday, August 7 Off day Tuesday, August 8 10:00 a.m.closed practice Wednesday, August 9 10:00 a.m. practice Thursday, August 10 10:00 a.m. practice Friday, August 11 10:00 a.m.closed practice Saturday, August 12 Eagles @ Ravens Sunday, August 13 Off day

Fan attendance

The team announced the date for this year’s open training camp practice; Sunday, August 6, at Lincoln Financial Field, is the day.

Tickets for the open practice went on sale Tuesday, June 13, at 10 AM ET.

Joint practices with Browns, Colts

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Eagles and Browns will hold joint training camp practices at the NovaCare Complex in the second week of training camp.

Stefanski confirms the Browns will go to Philly for joint practices ahead of Week 2 of the preseason, same time as last year. The Eagles visited Berea last August. Week 0 is the HOF Game. Browns will cut things a week short in June, then go to training camp a week early. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 1, 2023

The two teams participated in joint practices last summer, with Philadelphia traveling to Berea, Ohio for two days of joint practices before a Saturday preseason game.

Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will hold one joint practice with the Colts on Tuesday, August 22, ahead of the Week 3 preseason finale on August 24.

2023 Preseason Schedule

The Philadelphia Eagles preseason schedule will have an all-AFC feel, with two matchups against AFC North opponents and a reunion against Shane Steichen and the Colts.

Based on last year’s standings, Philadelphia has the league’s most challenging strength of schedule (.566 win percentage).

In each of his first two years as Eagles head coach, Nick Sirianni held two separate joint practice sessions vs. the Patriots and Jets in 2021 and the Dolphins and Browns last summer.

In 2023, they’ll host the Browns, and we’ll await word on joint sessions with either the Ravens or Colts to help text Philadelphia’s rebuilt defense even more.

Week 1: Friday, August 11 at Baltimore Ravens at 7 PM (NBC10)

Week 2: Thursday, August 17 vs. Cleveland Browns at 7:30 PM (NBC10)

Week 3: Thursday, August 24 vs. Indianapolis Colts at 8 PM (Prime Video)

Roster cutdowns

After Several seasons with multiple cutdown days, the NFL is returning to one deadline for teams to trim their rosters.

During the NFL Owners Meetings on Tuesday, a proposal was approved that would call for the Eagles and 31 other NFL teams to trim down their rosters from a 90-man to a 53-man roster by Tuesday, August 29.

The deadline was adjusted before the 2020 COVID-19-impacted seasons:

Roster reduction from 90 to 85

Roster reduction from 85 to 80

Final roster reduction from 80 to 53

Teams can release players according to when they see fit, but three different cutdown dates no longer pressure them during the summer.

30 Most Important Eagles of 2023

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Eagles of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

No. 30 Nicholas Morrow, No. 29 Milton Williams, No. 28 Olamide Zaccheaus, No. 27 Avonte Maddox, No. 26 Jake Elliott, No. 25 Rashaad Penny, No. 24 Quez Watkins, No. 23 Nolan Smith, No. 22 Kenneth Gainwell, No. 21 Terrell Edmunds, No. 20 Fletcher Cox, No. 19 Josh Sweat, No. 18 Marcus Mariota , No. 17 Brandon Graham, No. 16 D’Andre Swift, No. 15 James Bradberry, No. 14 Jordan Davis, No. 13 Landon Dickerson, No. 12 DeVonta Smith, No. 11 Darius Slay, No. 10 Haason Reddick, No. 9 A.J. Brown, No. 8 Jalen Carter, No. 7 Dallas Goedert, No. 6 Jordan Mailata, No. 5 Jason Kelce, No. 4 Cam Jurgens, No. 3 Nakobe Dean, No. 2 Lane Johnson, No. 1 Jalen Hurts

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire