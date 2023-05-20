Everything to know about the Eagles’ 2023 schedule

The Philadelphia Eagles released their full, 17-game schedule for the 2023 season last Thursday night, and it’s one of the most difficult in recent memory.

Nick Sirianni’s team will play six games against the NFC East, four games against the AFC East, four games against the NFC West, and one game each against the Vikings, Buccaneers, and a 17th contest against the Chiefs.

We’ve compiled everything fans should know about the Eagles’ 2023 schedule, from the bye week, prime-time games, the season opener, tough stretches, and more.

Here’s what to know about the schedule.

Who is the Week 1 opponent?

Philadelphia will travel to New England to face the Patriots in the season opener on an afternoon where they’ll honor Tom Brady.

When is the bye week?

The Eagles bye is somewhat in the middle of the season, landing in Week 10 after a hard fought Week 9 matchup against the Cowboys.

When are the prime-time games?

Philadelphia is again among the league leaders in primetime matchups this season, and after playing five-night games in 2022, the maximum of seven could be in reach.

They’ll face the Vikings, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Chiefs and Cowboys at night.

Depending on the Eagles’ record heading down the stretch in 2023, there could be room for two more flexed games at night.

Any long road trips?

Philadelphia will travel to Los Angeles in Week 5 to face the Rams, and then they’ll travel to Dallas and Seattle in back to back weeks late in the season.

They’ll land middle of the pack in road miles.

Toughest stretch

To be the best, you have to beat the best, and the Philadelphia Eagles will face a six to seven week gauntlet of playoff teams starting in Week 9.

In a matter of about eight weeks, including the bye, the Eagles will face the Cowboys twice, along with the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, and Giants.

Philadelphia has the league’s most brutal schedule, and they’ll need to maintain that edge and killer instinct on a week-to-week basis and they experience being the hunted like they’ve never seen.

Who is the Week 18 opponent?

Philadelphia will play the Giants twice over the final three weeks, including Week 18.

What else is there to know?

Philadelphia will play two games in four days to kick off the 2023 NFL regular season.

The Eagles will only play three 1:00 games this season, with the rest either in primetime or late afternoon slots.

Philadelphia and Kansas City will face off in the Super Bowl LVII rematch and game of the year with both clubs having a Week 10 bye.

