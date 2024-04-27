Everything to know for Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Rounds 4 through 7 of the 2024 NFL Draft is up next.

Day 2 on Friday included Rounds 2 and 3, which featured a plethora of defensive talent coming off the board after offense dominated the event on the first night.

Next up is the final four rounds to wrap things up. It’s the last day for teams to pick players before browsing the undrafted market.

So, when does Day 3 of the 2024 draft start and who are some key players available? Here’s everything to know:

What time is 2024 NFL Draft Day 3?

The third day of the 2024 NFL Draft will begin in Detroit at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.

What rounds are on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft?

After Round 1 on Thursday and Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, Day 3 on Saturday will feature Rounds 4 through 7.

How to watch Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Day 3 of the 2024 draft will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will be available to stream on the ESPN app and NFL+.

Which team has the first pick of the fourth round?

The first pick of Day 3 currently belongs to the Carolina Panthers.

The No. 101 overall pick is one the Panthers own themselves after finishing the 2023 season at a league-worst 2-15.

Then it’s the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots following. The full order for the last four rounds can be viewed here.

Who are the best players available on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft?

Now is the time for hidden gems or fallen talents to be picked.

Some of the top names available on offense entering Round 4 include Oregon wideout Troy Franklin, USC wideout Brenden Rice, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, among others.

On defense, Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa, Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson and North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray are some names to monitor.