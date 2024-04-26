Everything to know for Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Everything to know for Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One round down, six more to go.

The 2024 NFL Draft got off to a record-setting start on Thursday with six quarterbacks going in the first 12 picks and 23 offensive players taken in the first round all together. The action is just beginning, though, and the clock will resume Friday night.

The second night of the three-day event will feature Rounds 2 and 3 with 68 picks in all. When does the action start, which team will make the next selection and which top players are still on the board?

Here is everything to know for Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft:

What time is 2024 NFL Draft Day 2?

The second night of the 2024 NFL Draft will begin in Detroit at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

What rounds are on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft?

After Round 1 on Day 1, Friday’s Day 2 will include Rounds 2 and 3.

The action will conclude on Saturday with Rounds 4-7.

How to watch Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. Viewers can stream the draft live on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

Which team has the first pick of the second round?

The Buffalo Bills are up next after making a couple of trades on Thursday.

Buffalo moved back from No. 28 to No. 32 in a swap with the Kansas City Chiefs. It moved back once again, dropping one spot from the final pick in Round 1 (No. 32) to the first pick in Round 2 (No. 33) in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

After the Bills, the New England Patriots (No. 34), Arizona Cardinals (No. 35) and Washington Commanders (No. 36) are next in the draft order.

Best players available

There are a number of impact defensive players, enticing wide receivers and intriguing tackles that could go early in Round 2.

Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper are among the best defensive players remaining. On the other side, Texas’ Adonai Mitchell, Georgia’s Ladd McConkey and Florida State’s Keon Coleman are some of the best options for teams seeking pass catchers.

Day 2 NFL draft order

Round 2

33. Buffalo Bills (from CAR)

34. New England Patriots

35. Arizona Cardinals

36. Washington Commanders

37. Los Angeles Chargers

38. Tennessee Titans

39. Carolina Panthers (from NYG)

40. Washington Commanders (from CHI)

41. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ)

42. Houston Texans (from MIN)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Las Vegas Raiders

45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN)

46. Indianapolis Colts

47. New York Giants (from SEA)

48. Jacksonville Jaguars

49. Cincinnati Bengals

50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

51. Pittsburgh Steelers

52. Los Angeles Rams

53. Philadelphia Eagles

54. Cleveland Browns

55. Miami Dolphins

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

58. Green Bay Packers

59. Houston Texans

60. Buffalo Bills

61. Detroit Lions

62. Baltimore Ravens

63. San Francisco 49ers

64. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

65. Carolina Panthers

66. Arizona Cardinals

67. Washington Commanders

68. New England Patriots

69. Los Angeles Chargers

70. New York Giants

71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN)

72. New York Jets

73. Dallas Cowboys (from MIN via DET)

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Chicago Bears

76. Denver Broncos

77. Las Vegas Raiders

78. Washington Commanders (from SEA)

79. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX)

80. Cincinnati Bengals

81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO via DEN)

82. Indianapolis Colts

83. Los Angeles Rams

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. Cleveland Browns

86. Houston Texans (from PHI)

87. Dallas Cowboys

88. Green Bay Packers

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)

91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF)

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET)

93. Baltimore Ravens

94. San Francisco 49ers

95. Buffalo Bills (from KC)

96. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory pick)

97. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory pick)

98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from PHI; compensatory pick)

99. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory pick)

100. Washington Commanders (from SF; special compensatory pick)