Everything to Know About Critical Power

Critical power (CP) is having a moment right now. It’s being talked about by coaches, compared by athletes, and frankly, it just sounds a little sexier than its cousin, functional threshold power (FTP).

While the measurements are arguably similar in nature, they do have some nuanced differences. Critical power goes hand in hand with another complicated measurement, W Prime (W’). So, what exactly is critical power or W prime, and should you care about keeping track of these metrics as a cyclist?

We asked TrainingPeaks’ education program manager, Cody Stephenson and Mark Burnley, Ph.D., one of the leading researchers in critical power, to explain what critical power is, why it matters, and how you can test yours.

What is critical power?

Critical power is the power you ride at when you’re riding at a high intensity that you could hold for an extended duration. “Critical power is looking for the line between the highest power you can sustain for a long time, and the point when you go over that and immediately start fatiguing,” says Stephenson.

Critical power is commonly compared to your functional threshold power, and while they are similar, critical power is focused on a slightly different marker. It’s been called the “fatigue threshold”—go above it, and you’ll quickly run out of steam. Hover below it, and you can hold that pace for hours.

What is W prime (W')?

“I think W prime is the more interesting part of the equation,” admits Stephenson. “W prime is the work you can do above threshold.”

W Prime—often written as W’— is the measure of the amount of work you can do above your critical power. Essentially, it’s a measure of how much you can do at anaerobic capacity or the point at which you’re training at a high intensity, where your body stops using oxygen and starts using blood glucose for energy.

Unlike critical power, which is expressed similarly to FTP with a wattage, W prime is measured in kilojoules, which are a unit of energy (compared to watts, which are a unit of power). In general, cyclists will have a W prime somewhere between 6 to 15 kilojoules.

(Note: If you use TrainingPeaks or have a coach who uses WKO software to analyze your rides, you may see W prime referred to as functional reserve capacity, or FRC. Stephenson explains that it’s the same metric, just a different title.)

Is critical power the same as FTP?

You may be thinking that critical power sounds an awful lot like functional threshold power (FTP). And you’d be right. “When you explain it in layman’s terms, it turns out that it is actually pretty much interchangeable with FTP,” admits Stephenson. “You will find pages and pages of heated arguments in forums from people who will argue that they are not interchangeable. And academically, that’s true. But in the real world, for all intents and purposes, they are the same.”

“They’re both trying to determine essentially the same thing [the point where you begin to fatigue rapidly], but the process by which they do that is different,” he adds. “Because the processes approach testing from different angles, they typically end up with slightly different values, but they’re usually quite close. The minutiae of why those two things are different really doesn’t matter when it comes to training out in the real world. The differences get swallowed up by all of the real-world variability.”

So how does critical power differ from FTP?

FTP is strictly looking for your lactate threshold, but CP is trying to find where several markers start to change as you ride. “What I like about CP is that it is based on several physiological markers: When exercising below CP, your VO2 max, blood lactate, and various muscle metabolites remain in a steady state; whereas above CP, no steady state in these variables is attainable,” says Andrew Jones, Ph.D., professor of applied physiology at the University of Exeter. “Naturally, these stark differences in physiological response above and below CP also mean that the rates of fatigue development, as well as causes of fatigue, are also very different when training above compared to below CP.”

Jones notes that CP will also often be several watts higher than FTP, says Jones—a bonus for those who love to brag about their various threshold wattages.

Finally, in addition to the different testing methods for the two, critical power also gives riders their W prime measurement, which may give you a better sense of your upper limits in terms of anaerobic capacity. It also helps refine your power curve, compared to using just FTP to set your zones.

How do you test critical power?

“The difference between CP and FTP is really in how you measure it,” says Burnley. “You measure critical power by taking a series of times-to-failure tests, or you can do it with a series of time trials of different lengths, and those results create a curve.”

The same way that there are several different FTP tests you can do, ranging from an hour to a 20-minute effort, critical power has several different tests you can use to determine yours.

“What you need to measure critical power is three or four maximal even-paced efforts, completed on separate days, where the time to exhaustion is between about two minutes and 15 minutes,” says Jones. “So, for example, you could measure the mean power that you can sustain for two, five, nine and 15 minutes. Then you can calculate CP and W’ using standard equations or an online calculator.”



Most cyclists could turn to a simple testing protocol:

Day 1:

Warm up 20 minutes at easy pace, adding in 4 x 30-second hard efforts 3 minutes all-out pace, aiming to keep your power consistent for the full 3 minutes (this should feel incredibly hard!) Recover 20-30 minutes at easy pace 5 minutes all-out pace, aiming to keep your power consistent for the full 5 minutes (this should feel incredibly hard!) Cool down 15 minutes easy

Note: You can skip the 5-minute interval if you’re spent from the 3-minute effort, and just do another workout with the 5-minute effort another day.

Day 2:

Warm up 20 minutes at easy pace, adding in 4 x 30-second hard efforts 12 minutes all-out effort, aiming to keep your power consistent for the full duration. (If you’ve ever done a 20-minute FTP test, think of this as being a slightly harder paced effort than that) Cool down 15 minutes easy

Then, the numbers can be plugged into a calculation that delivers your critical power and W prime.

“The testing at these different intervals is based on this assumption that the amount of work you can achieve in any duration over threshold will be close to the same as the amount of work you can achieve at any other duration above threshold,” explains Stephenson.

Finding your critical power and W prime generates a power curve, and gives you an idea of how much power you can produce for shorter, harder efforts. “For example, in the power curve generated by your critical power and W prime, you can see that if you go a little bit above threshold, you can sustain it for 15 minutes, but if you go way above threshold, you can just sustain it for less than a minute. The W prime number explains that you will be doing the same amount of work in both cases,” Stephenson adds.

How does critical power apply to training?

When riding below your critical power, you’ll be able to maintain that pace for hours at a time, and your body will be in what’s referred to as a “steady state,” meaning your body is able to clear lactate. As you start to get close to your critical power, you’ll start to increase your energy demands, and your body will need to work harder to clear byproducts of exercise, including lactate, Burnley explains.

When you go above that maximal steady state, you aren’t able to stabilize. As you ride over your critical power, “the harder you go, the shorter the time that you can maintain that pace,” he says.

Looking at these different levels of effort helps better understand where critical power falls. “Just below your critical power is your maximum steady state, and if you go above that critical power, you will fatigue within minutes,” says Burnley. “If you exercise below your critical power, you will still exhaust yourself, but it will take many, many more minutes, possibly even hours.”

This line can mean the difference between powering steadily to a race win versus burning out by going just a few watts too hard on a climb. “Essentially, you fatigue four or five times faster if you exercise above the critical power versus below it. So it’s a really important transition point,” says Burnley.

In training, you can use your critical power number by focusing on staying under it during endurance rides, even when doing long climbs or riding into a headwind. You’ll likely notice that you’re able to ride much longer and feel less fatigued.

You can also use High North’s critical power and W prime calculator to see what the highest power you’ll be able to hold for a certain amount of time will be, which can give you more specific targets for your harder intervals.

So, do you need to know both your critical power and your FTP?

Honestly, not really. Critical power and W prime can be interesting values to learn for yourself, and if it sounds like a fun testing process to you, then by all means, get out there and find your critical power.

But as Stephenson points out, most coaches and training platforms use FTP to set your power zones, so critical power will just be an interesting number for you to consider, not something that will help train smarter. Knowing your W prime may help a coach hone your higher power zones slightly, but it’s not necessary to know in order to improve your sprint. (As with many metrics, they’re nice to know but they can’t replace actually working on your sprint!)

How do you improve critical power and W prime?

Your critical power isn’t a static measurement. It can be trained, and it can also drop during periods of inactivity. “Essentially, if you do any training, that’s going to increase your mitochondrial respiratory capacity and capillary density, which will increase your critical power,” says Burnley. “When we’ve done studies, we’ve seen changes of between 20 and 50 watts in critical power over six weeks in untrained people. That’s with just basic aerobic training, including a mix of intervals.”

“It’s easy to improve critical power and W prime—it’s just training smart,” says Stephenson.

Your training to improve critical power, like training to improve FTP, should include plenty of time spent riding under your CP, with interval sessions sprinkled in where you ride harder at efforts over your CP, adds Burnley.

“Training W prime—those one- to two-minute all-out efforts all the way to the 10-minute effort range—has huge benefits for racers,” says Stephenson. “If you think about road races, short mountain bike races, and cyclocross races, those short durations are where the important stuff happens. Once you have your critical power fairly well trained, it won’t move very much. You have to work hard to raise it even a small percentage. But you can focus on these hard surges above your critical power and see big changes to your W prime.”

W prime recharges as you ride at a lower intensity, which is why you’re able to do sets of intervals or hit short bursts of in-race power several times to go for sprints or launch attacks. But every person is different in terms of how quickly they’re able to “recharge” the W prime battery, says Stephenson. That’s why some people may feel fine with a one-minute rest break between interval sets while others still feel flat at the one-minute mark but can crush their next interval if they’re given a two-minute rest. One way to boost your W prime is to home in on what that rest period is for you, so that you’re better able to hit your work intervals.

Burley notes that you can also improve your W prime by strength training. “If you increase your muscle mass, your W prime should also increase,” he says.

And an improved W prime will help you in your next race: You can tactically attack knowing you have a full battery. “As long as you’re working below critical power, you will recharge that W prime battery,” says Burnley. “So when you see people going on attacks in a race and then getting back into the bunch, once they’re in the bunch, they’re working way below critical power and they can recharge that battery in order to attack again. Those repeated attacks are what teams sometimes set up to try and break a peloton: Their racers use up their W prime in attacks, get back in the bunch, recharge, and do it again.”

My critical power dropped! Should I panic?

In a word, no. “Like FTP, critical power isn’t a number. It’s a range,” Stephenson says. “I try not to say that someone’s critical power is 265 watts. I say it’s between 260 and 280. There is a squishiness to these numbers because we’re not testing in a lab.”

There are so many factors that go into testing, from how much sleep you’ve gotten the night before to the wind to the time of day and temperature. And that’s not even considering that your power meter may not be perfectly calibrated, or you may be testing with a power meter one month and on your smart trainer the next month.

