Everything you need to know about college football’s Top 25 Week 2 games

College football’s biggest teams get their Week 2 action underway on Saturday. We’ll update this story throughout the day with final scores, highlights and what you need to know for each game.

Kickoff: Noon

TV: Fox

What to know: The Crimson Tide have three questions to answer against Texas: What will the pass rush be like this season? Will the offensive line be improved from last season? How reliable will this group of corners be?

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

What to know: Georgia is favored by 52 points in a game that pays Samford $500,000 to play. The Bulldogs will be rotating in reps for second and third string offensive linemen and linebackers, as they did in the late stages against Oregon in Week 1.

Kickoff: Noon

TV: Big Ten Network

What to know: C.J. Stroud’s numbers against Notre Dame were a reflection of how the Buckeyes' scheme adapted to be more run-heavy in the second half to match what the Fighting Irish were presenting on defense. Look for Stroud to put up big numbers as the Buckeyes close non-conference play against Arkansas State. — Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

What to know: Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got a massive new contract this week, making him the second-highest paid coach in college football at $11.5 million per year. Meanwhile, his team has a few questions to answer after their season-opening win against Georgia Tech: Did quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei do enough to secure his starting position? What does that mean for freshman backup Cade Klubnik? Is there a problem with the running game? Who is Clemson's top wide receiver?

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

What to know: Cade McNamara will be watching from the bench as quarterback J.J. McCarthy gets the start for Michigan. McCarthy will be facing a Hawaii defense that has allowed 112 points in lopsided losses to Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky. It’s the perfect situation to put up big numbers. — Associated Press

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

What to know: The Aggies handled last week’s tune-up against Sam Houston State and figure to get a stronger test from the Mountaineers, who put up 40 points in the fourth quarter in last week’s heartbreaking loss to North Carolina. — Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: TBD

What to know: Kent State's defense surrendered the most first downs per game (26.4) of any team in the nation last season, and OU will look to exploit that weakness with its up-tempo offense. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel should be able to connect on the long ball with junior wide receiver Marvin Mims. — Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman

Kickoff: 10:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

What to know: These future Big 12 opponents square off in what could be the best matchup of the late-night window. The Bears took last year’s meeting 38-24, but the host Cougars are just as capable of putting up a big score. — Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

What to know: Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner, who completed his first eight passes in his first college start, must be wary of a cornerback tandem (Steven Gilmore and Micah Abraham) that had a combined 26 passes defended last season. The Irish pass rush, held to one sack and no official hurries against Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud in the opener, will be hungry to make some noise. — Mike Berardino, South Bend Tribune

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

What to know: Although Spencer Sanders will need to show he's past the inconsistencies that have stymied his development into an all-conference passer, his performance in the opener — six total TDs — carries over his four-touchdown game against Notre Dame in last year's Fiesta Bowl and increase the optimism about this being a breakout season. — Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

TV: TBD

What to know: Michigan State has a big hole to fill after linebacker Darius Snow suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. The Spartans relied on Ben VanSumeren, Cal Haladay and Aaron Brule in his stead. The offense is still finding its way as Payton Thorne settles in at QB.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

What to know: Caleb Williams’ seamless transition to the Pac-12 bodes well for his continued development in his first full year as a starting quarterback. And both of his touchdowns in Week 1 were thrown to former Pittsburgh transfer Jordan Addison, showing how this pair has already landed on the same page. — Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m.

TV: TBD

What to know: Going by the eye test, Demie Sumo-Karngbaye will probably become NC State's best option at running back, but it's a little soon to give up on junior Jordan Houston. Meanwhile, redshirt junior linebacker Payton Wilson is "day-to-day" after suffering an upper-body injury in the first half against ECU. — David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC Network

What to know: Pitt’s Kedon Slovis and the Vols’ Hendon Hooker will exchange aerial barrages in what could be a high-scoring affair. The Panthers got a couple extra days to refuel after last Thursday’s thrilling win against archrival West Virginia. — Eddie Timanus

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

What to know: The Utes return home from last week’s close defeat at Florida and should make short work of the Thunderbirds. — Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY

Kickoff: Noon

TV: ACC Network

What to know: After hanging 70 on Bethune-Cookman, the Hurricanes and dynamic QB Tyler Van Dyke get one more tune-up before taking on Texas A&M next week. Miami fans will recognize one name in particular on the Golden Eagles’ roster, running back Frank Gore Jr., the son of the former ‘Cane’s standout. — Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY

Kickoff: Noon

TV: ESPN

What to know: KJ Jefferson and his receivers are trying to prove they can work without Treylon Burks, now in the NFL, and Trey Knox is going to provide the kind of physical presence Arkansas wants in a pass-catcher. Spencer Rattler wasn't perfect in his South Carolina debut, collecting 227 yards on 23 completions but throwing two interceptions in the win. But Arkansas' defensive backs weren't outstanding in their first game, either, particularly in the second half. — Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: Fox

What to know: The Badgers will try to do what they do best, pound away on the ground and let Braelon Allen run free. The Cougars struggled to put away Idaho but could make things interesting in Madison if quarterback Cameron Ward is sharp. — Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is congratulated by wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall after he scored a touchdown against Utah during the second quarter at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

What to know: This is a huge early showdown in the SEC East that both teams need if they have aspirations of challenging Georgia for division supremacy. The performance of quarterback Anthony Richardson in the Utah victory had the Gators’ enthusiastic fans nominating him for the Heisman, but the Wildcats’ Will Levis is an accomplished signal caller in his own right. — Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY

Kickoff: Noon

TV: SEC Network

What to know: Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to play against Vanderbilt after receiving treatment for a blood clot. — Associated Press

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN+/SEC Network

What to know: Ole Miss and new starting quarterback Jaxson Dart get three more warm-up opportunities before kicking off SEC play against Kentucky on Oct. 1. — Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

What to know: After getting steamrolled by defending champion Georgia, the Ducks look to get right in this home opener. The Eagles, however, are perennial playoff contenders in the FCS and won’t shy away from taking shots on the big stage. — Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY

