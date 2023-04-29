Everything you need to know about the Chiefs’ 2023 NFL draft on Day 3
We made it through an exciting first two days, but now we’ve got Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to have five selections during the course of Day 3 as things currently stand. There’s always potential for Chiefs GM Brett Veach to make a trade as well, just as he did (twice) during Day 2.
Below you’ll find the definitive Chiefs guide to the third day of the 2023 NFL draft:
Details
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, at 11:00 a.m. CT (ESPN with ABC simulcast, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)
How to attend:
Locations: Across Union Station, the National WWI Museum and Memorial, and the Downtown Kansas City area.
The NFL Draft Experience, Draft Theater and Draft Red Carpet will all be accessible to fans who register at nfl.com/draftaccess or download the OnePass app at nfl.com/onepass.
Day 1 & Day 2 Recap
Chiefs' remaining picks:
Round 4, Pick 134
Round 5, Pick 166
Round 6, Pick 178 (From CHI via MIA for Tyreek Hill)
Round 6, Pick 194 (From DET)
Round 7, Pick 250 (Compensatory Pick)
Top-30 visits, pre-draft meetings trackers
Prospects for the Chiefs in each round
Mock draft
Draft history
Learn about the players the Chiefs have taken in the past at their respective picks in the 2023 NFL draft. Also, learn about the prospects who were taken by other teams over the last 15 years at those respective picks.
Questions?
