Everything you need to know about the Chiefs’ 2023 NFL draft on Day 3

We made it through an exciting first two days, but now we’ve got Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to have five selections during the course of Day 3 as things currently stand. There’s always potential for Chiefs GM Brett Veach to make a trade as well, just as he did (twice) during Day 2.

Below you’ll find the definitive Chiefs guide to the third day of the 2023 NFL draft:

Details

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, at 11:00 a.m. CT (ESPN with ABC simulcast, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)

How to attend:

Locations: Across Union Station, the National WWI Museum and Memorial, and the Downtown Kansas City area.

The NFL Draft Experience, Draft Theater and Draft Red Carpet will all be accessible to fans who register at nfl.com/draftaccess or download the OnePass app at nfl.com/onepass.

Day 1 & Day 2 Recap

Chiefs' remaining picks:

Round 4, Pick 134

Round 5, Pick 166

Round 6, Pick 178 (From CHI via MIA for Tyreek Hill)

Round 6, Pick 194 (From DET)

Round 7, Pick 250 (Compensatory Pick)

Top-30 visits, pre-draft meetings trackers

Prospects for the Chiefs in each round

Mock draft

Chiefs Wire:

Draft Wire:

Touchdown Wire:

NFL Wire Network:

Mock Draft Roundups:

Draft history

Learn about the players the Chiefs have taken in the past at their respective picks in the 2023 NFL draft. Also, learn about the prospects who were taken by other teams over the last 15 years at those respective picks.

Questions?

