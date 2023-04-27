Everything you need to know about the Chiefs’ 2023 NFL draft

We’ve waited months for the 2023 NFL draft and Day 1 is finally here.

The Kansas City Chiefs are center stage as the hosts of the draft and the reigning Super Bowl champions. Brett Veach’s work in last year’s draft was instrumental in the team’s ability to win another Lombardi Trophy. Can he keep it up in 2023?

Below you’ll find the definitive Chiefs guide to the 2023 NFL draft:

Details

How to watch:

Round 1: Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m. CT (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, at 11:00 a.m. CT (ESPN with ABC simulcast, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)

How to attend:

Locations: Across Union Station, the National WWI Museum and Memorial, and the Downtown Kansas City area.

The NFL Draft Experience, Draft Theater and Draft Red Carpet will all be accessible to fans who register at nfl.com/draftaccess or download the OnePass app at nfl.com/onepass.

Chiefs’ 2023 draft picks

Round 1, Pick 31

Round 2, Pick 63

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 4, Pick 122 (via MIA for Tyreek Hill)

Round 4, Pick 134

Round 5, Pick 166

Round 6, Pick 178 (From CHI via MIA for Tyreek Hill)

Round 6, Pick 217 (Compensatory Pick)

Round 7, Pick 249

Round 7, Pick 250 (Compensatory Pick)

2023 NFL draft order and trade value chart

Top-30 visits, pre-draft meetings trackers

Prospects for the Chiefs in each round

Cap space

The Chiefs reportedly had upward of $3.8 million in cap space to work with as of Tuesday morning. They’ll need around $2.9 million in cap space to satisfy the rookie pool should they keep all 10 of their draft picks. The team also has a number of different ways by which they can create cap space during the 2023 NFL draft (trades) or after (extensions).

Mock drafts

Chiefs Wire:

Draft Wire:

Touchdown Wire:

NFL Wire Network:

Mock Draft Roundups:

Draft history

Learn about the players the Chiefs have taken in the past at their respective picks in the 2023 NFL draft. Also, learn about the prospects who were taken by other teams over the last 15 years at those respective picks.

Questions?

