Everything to know from Chargers’ wild win over Browns

I have said this before, but it wouldn’t be a Chargers win without doing so in nail-biting fashion. And that’s what happened at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, as Los Angeles barely squeaked out a victory over the Browns.

To recap the Bolts’ 30-28 win, here is everything to know.

It was over when...

….Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal attempt. This came after the Chargers failed to convert on 4th-and-1 with slightly over a minute in regulation. The Browns got to Los Angeles’ 35. York’s kick was wide right.

Game notes

Entering today, the Browns had the third-worst run defense in the NFL, and the Chargers took advantage of that. Austin Ekeler had a career performance on the ground, rushing for 173 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries (10.8 yards per carry). Ekeler was also effective as a receiver, amassing 26 yards and a score on four catches.

It was only a matter of time until Joshua Kelley took over as Ekeler’s running mate. Kelley turned his ten carries into 49 yards (4.9 YPC), including a five-yard touchdown. Kelley was also a factor as a pass-catcher, as he turned two catches into 33 yards. Sony Michel only had one carry, which went for no gain.

Justin Herbert had a decent day. Herbert resorted to quick throws and was a magician in the pocket to feel and navigate around pressure. Herbert finished 22-of-34 passing for 228 yards and a touchdown.

Herbert’s favorite target was Mike Williams, who did what he does best by using his big frame to reel in passes in contested situations. Williams finished with ten catches on 13 targets for 134 yards.

While the Chargers had a field day running the ball, the Browns also did the same, which was to be expected. Nick Chubb ran wild for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries (7.9 YPC). Kareem Hunt also posted 47 yards and a score on 11 rushes.

Except for a few plays, Los Angeles’ interior part of the defensive line was bullied by the Browns’ offensive line. The lack of firm edges allowed Chubb to win outside the tackles. Cleveland did an excellent job of getting blocks at the second level. Missed tackles were still an occurrence, especially on Chubb’s 41-yard rushing touchdown to open up the game.

Jacoby Brissett had plenty of time to throw the football all day. From the initial gatherings, the Chargers combined for just 12 pressures, with Khalil Mack and Jerry Tillery leading the team with four. The lack of pressure shows how much Joey Bosa’s presence is missed.

Derwin James, J.C. Jackson, and Asante Samuel Jr. all had their fair share of rough moments in coverage. David Njoku and Amari Cooper had 88 and 76 yards, respectively. Jackson was responsible for Cooper’s touchdown.

According to the 4th down decision bot, it favored Staley’s decision to go for it on 4th-and-1, which was Herbert’s pass to Williams that Martin Emerson broke up. While the analytics said to go for it, the decision was still very gutsy, and I believed that the Chargers should’ve just punted and trusted the defense to stop Brissett with a more extended field.

Before that, Alohi Gilman, who started in place of Nasir Adderley, had a massive interception in the red zone. Gilman’s pick might be lost in the shuffle of everything else that occurred, but it was the unsung hero play.

3 stars of the game

RB Austin Ekeler: 199 total yards, two touchdowns WR Mike Williams: 10 catches for 134 yards S Alohi Gilman: 7 tackles, interception

What's next?

The Chargers return to SoFi Stadium, where they will host the Broncos next Monday night at 5:15 pm PT.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire