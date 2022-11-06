Everything to know from Chargers’ thrilling win over Falcons

You might’ve heard me say this before, but it wouldn’t be a Chargers win without doing so in nail-biting fashion.

And that’s what happened at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday, as Los Angeles squeaked out a victory over the Falcons.

To recap the Bolts’ 20-17 win, here is everything to know.

It was over when...

Cameron Dicker made a 37-yard field goal as regulation time expired.

Game notes

The Chargers had the bye week to make adjustments, and one of the biggest issues was not fixed: limiting big run plays. The Falcons finished with 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries (5.7 yards per carry). The same issues continued as gaps were not filled, edges weren’t set and tackles weren’t made in space at the second and third levels.

On the other hand, the Chargers were sound in pass defense, limiting Marcus Mariota to 12-of-23 passing for 129 yards. Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr. and Bryce Callahan had good performances in coverage to minimize Atlanta’s top pass catchers, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, to just five catches for 50 yards combined.

The Chargers didn’t get any pressure off the edges, but they were successful when they blitzed Drue Tranquill and Derwin James, as they each got a sack. Tranquill and James, who have been integral as blitzers, have three sacks apiece on the season.

Justin Herbert looked more like himself, as he was more comfortable in the pocket, went through his progressions and pushed the ball down the field more instead of resorting to the checkdown consistently. Herbert also made some quality off-platform throws.

Herbert finished 30-of-43 passing for 245 yards and a touchdown and an interception, which wouldn’t have been a pick had the ball not been tipped off Joshua Palmer’s hands. But Palmer wasn’t the only one with bad dropped passes. Gerald Everett, Sony Michel and Austin Ekeler were all culprits.

Outside the lone drop, Palmer had a heck of a performance as the No. 1 wide receiver while Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were sidelined. He beat both man and zone coverage and was smooth with his route running to make himself open.

DeAndre Carter, Everett and Michael Bandy each had five receptions that went for 53, 36 and 26 yards, respectively.

The Chargers were decent running the football, particularly on the right side behind Trey Pipkins and Zion Johnson. Pipkins looked healthier before getting hurt in the fourth quarter.

Rookie Isaiah Spiller made the most of his reps as the second running back behind Ekeler, averaging 4.1 yards per carry on seven attempts. Spiller was also good in pass protection.

From the initial numbers, the Chargers allowed only four pressures, two by Trey Pipkins and Jamaree Salyer.

Special teams has been the Chargers’ strong suit this season. After the first three drives of the second half that resulted in a punt, interception and punt, Cameron Kicker made two field goals on the following drives to tie and then win the game.

Story continues

3 stars of the game

RB Austin Ekeler: 71 total yards, two touchdowns WR Joshua Palmer: 8 catches, 106 yards K Cameron Dicker: 2/2 FG, 2/2 XP

What's next?

The Chargers travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers (5-3) next Sunday night, Nov. 13 at 5:25 pm PT.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire