Everything we know about Chargers’ loss to Seahawks in preseason finale

To cap off the preseason, the Chargers were shut out by the Seahawks by the score of 27-0.

To recap Saturday’s matchup, here is everything we know:

It was over when….

Cody Barton got to Chase Daniel untouched to knock the football loose, and Marquise Blair was there to catch it in the air and take it back for six. Following that, the Chargers had no answer on both sides of the ball.

Keys of the game

It was another lackluster performance by the offense, as they only totaled 157 yards.

The offensive line gave up five sacks.

Only one field goal was attempted, coming in the second quarter by Tristan Vizcaino, which was missed from 47 yards out.

The two teams combined for 19 penalties, some of which were unnecessary.

3 stars of the game

LB Nick Niemann: 13 total tackles, 1 sack, tackle for loss

EDGE Chris Rumph: 4 tackles. 3 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits, 1 sack

RB Larry Rountree III: 6 carries, 27 yards, 2 catches, 8 yards

Quick-hitters

Neither Easton Stick or Chase Daniel did anything standout to separate themselves from one another. Both quarterbacks had their highs and lows, but they weren’t given any favors as the offensive line was manhandled for the majority of the night. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the team carry three signal-callers.

When he fully recovers, Justin Jackson will likely resume his role as the second running back to Austin Ekeler but Rountree is the one who did enough to be given a decent-sized role with his performances. Joshua Kelley, on the other hand, was inefficient running the football. Kelley could very well be on the chopping block.

Story continues

The offensive line struggled as a whole to give both quarterbacks time to throw and create any lanes in the running game. However, it was Trey Pipkins who struggled the most, as he gave up a sack and a few pressures, along with committing a pair of false start penalties. Pipkins didn’t do anything in the summer to help himself to be the swing tackle, which is why he could very well be on his way out.

Looking to solidify the final wide receiver spot, it was Michael Bandy who made his case, catching five of his seven targets for 27 yards. K.J. Hill, Joe Reed and Jason Moore did not suit up for the game.

There wasn’t anyone from the interior part of the defensive line who separated themselves. Undrafted free agent Forrest Merrill flashed here and there, but we didn’t see much action from the other guys up front. Linval Joseph, Jerry Tillery, Justin Jones and Christian Covington but who fills the other two spots remains to be seen.

The lack of push from the defensive line led to the Seahawks having plenty of success on the ground, but neither did the slew of missed tackles from the second and third level.

Speaking of missed tackles, Brandon Facyson had a couple in the open field, as well an underwhelming performance in coverage. Facyson was slated to serve as the main backup, but his showing left a lot to be desired.

Kemon Hall, on the other hand, was a bright spot in the secondary.

The kicking battle was one of the main storylines, but given the lack of offensive production there wasn’t a lot of action in that department. Michael Badgley had the slight leg up entering the game, but Vizcaino’s missed field goal in the second quarter might’ve solidified the coach’s decision.

The score in preseason games does not matter. However, you’re able to evaluate team’s depth charts and for the Chargers, they’re lacking that at vital positions, specifically along the offensive line. It’ll be interesting to see if they dip into the free agency pool.

What’s next?

The Chargers will need to have their 53-man roster finalized by this upcoming Tuesday. Los Angeles opens the regular season against The Washington Football Team on Sept. 12 at 10 am PT.