Everything to know from Chargers’ loss to Seahawks

The Chargers were dominated by the Seahawks on Sunday.

To recap the game, here is everything to know about Los Angeles’ 37-23 loss to Seattle.

It was over when...

The Chargers couldn’t convert on 4th-and-13 from the Seahawks’ 38. Seattle took over, and running back Kenneth Walker rushed for a 74-yard touchdown to expand its lead to 21 points.

Game notes

The Seahawks offense has been a strong suit this season, and they found a way against the Chargers’ up-and-down defense.

Geno Smith was kept clean for most of the game due to Los Angeles’ inability to get pressure on him. From there, he made several big throws, especially to Marquise Goodwin, who beat both J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel Jr. for touchdowns.

Seattle converted five of nine third-down attempts. Three of those were from 13, 14 and 11 yards. This speaks to Los Angeles struggling to get any pressure and maintain sound coverage to keep them in front of the first-down marker.

Kenneth Walker has been one of the best rookie running backs this season, and he displayed a high level of play from the jump. Walker had a few carries that went for over ten yards, but the stamp on his strong showing was his 74-yard rushing touchdown.

The Chargers allowed 6.9 yards per carry.

They still managed to force two turnovers, but the offense could not capitalize on one of them (Smith’s interception).

Justin Herbert has not been the same since he injured his ribs against the Chiefs. Herbert made some poor decisions today, including his interception by Ryan Neal that was thrown into coverage in the first quarter.

Many of Herbert’s yards came from check downs, with Austin Ekeler leading in receiving (12 catches for 96 yards). I’m wondering if he was worried about the ribs, the offensive line, or if no one was getting open.

Allen was limited in his first game since Week 1, totaling just two catches for 12 yards.

Speaking of no one getting open, the Chargers need speed at the wide receiver position in the worst way, and this is something that’s been a need even before the ankle injury to Mike Williams. The offense can’t solely rely on Allen and Williams.

Having the speed at the position will help create explosive plays down the field and change the way defenses cover the passing game, and opens up opportunities in space for others underneath.

The Seahawks’ had one of the league’s worst run defenses coming into the game, yet the Chargers’ running backs were able to pick up just 2.8 yards per carry. Even with Corey Linsley back, the offensive line struggled to generate push.

The offense has been a rollercoaster because of Herbert’s rib injury, the injuries to Rashawn Slater, Corey Linsley and Allen, and the lack of personnel. But offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is to be blamed for some of the play-calling and lack of diversity with route concepts.

The injury bug continues to bite the Chargers. J.C. Jackson suffered what is considered to be a “significant knee injury.” The MRI tomorrow will show what damage he suffered during the dislocation to his kneecap.

Mike Williams was spotted not being able to put any weight on his right leg as he walked through the locker room with help from a training staff member, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

Chris Rumph suffered a knee/hip injury, but Brandon Staley said it is “not severe.”