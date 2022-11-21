Everything to know from Chargers’ loss to Chiefs

In a game with seven lead changes, the Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday night, 30-27.

To recap the thrilling primetime divisional showdown, here is everything to know.

It was over when...

Patrick Mahomes engineered a six-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a 17-yard passing touchdown to Travis Kelce.

Game notes

Justin Herbert is back to form, making his weekly eye-popping throws. He benefited from having his safety blanket, Keenan Allen, back on the field. Allen finished with five receptions for 94 yards, including a clutch reception on 3rd-and-18 that went for 46 yards.

Mike Williams’ time on the field was short-lived after aggravating his ankle in the first quarter, which kept him off the field the past two games. Williams had one toe-tap catch for 15 yards.

The star of the wide receiver room, however, was Joshua Palmer. Palmer had eight catches for 106 yards against the Falcons two weeks ago. He finished with the same stat line on Sunday night. Palmer looked crisp with his releases and routes to make himself consistently open.

The Chargers were efficient on the ground for the most part. Austin Ekeler had 19 carries for 83 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Credit goes to the interior part of the offensive line for generating push. Play-action pass opened up the running game, too.

The Chargers allowed five sacks. Mike Danna and Chris Jones each had two. The offensive line had no answer to the Chiefs’ blitz packages.

The Chargers’ defense stood tall in the second quarter, forcing two straight three-and-outs after allowing points on the Chiefs’ first three offensive possessions. But in the tale of two halves, the group couldn’t get stops when they needed to.

The Chargers struggled at getting off the field on third down. The Chiefs’ five conversions came on 3rd-and-7, -8, – 17, -7 and 4.

The Chiefs predominantly passed in the first half. They started running the ball after halftime, and the Chargers did not have an answer. Kansas City produced 163 yards on 27 carries (six yards per carry). 102 of those yards came in the second half.

Travis Kelce torched the Chargers for six catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns. With Derwin James covering him, Kelce had two receptions for 21 yards and touchdowns. Against all other defenders, Kelce had four catches for 94 yards and a score.

Troy Reeder had a nice game off the bench after Kenneth Murray got hurt, deflecting a pass in coverage and forcing a fumble late in the fourth quarter.

3 stars of the game

QB Justin Herbert: 23-of-30 passing, 280 yards, two touchdowns WR Joshua Palmer: 8 catches, 106 yards, two touchdowns RB Austin Ekeler: 19 carries, 83 yards, touchdown

What's next?

The Chargers travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals next Sunday, Nov. 27, at 1:05 pm PT.

