Everything to know about Chargers’ hard-fought loss to Bills

Despite the outcome, the Chargers put up a great fight against the Bills on Saturday night.

To recap Los Angeles’ 24-22 loss to Buffalo, here is everything to know.

It was over when...

Tyler Bass kicked the go-ahead 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining.

Game notes

The Chargers forced three turnovers.

The Chargers won the time of possession battle, 33:04 to 26:56.

Cameron Dicker made all five of his field goal attempts, including a long of 53 yards.

Easton Stick was sacked five times.

Quick hits

It wasn’t an easy spot for Giff Smith to be in, being named interim head coach and having this first game against a team like the Bills. But Smith’s team exceeded expectations and fought hard until the final whistle was blown.

Easton Stick made some great throws, finishing with 210 passing yards while completing 23 of 33 passes. He also rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Stick was sacked five times. The protection on critical downs continues to be an issue.

Austin Ekeler ran the ball well, posting 65 yards on 15 carries with an average of 4.3 yards per carry.

The Chargers played admirably well in Derrick Ansley’s first game of calling the defensive plays. Defenders played more freely, and as a result, they forced two turnovers (one interception and a forced fumble). Stefon Diggs was limited to 29 yards on five catches. Josh Allen threw for just 237 yards.

Cameron Dicker might not only make the Pro Bowl but also be named an All-Pro after this season. Dicker went 5 for 5 on field goals, including a 53-yarder to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. He is now 24 of 25 on field goal attempts.

What's next?

The Chargers are on the road, where they will face the Broncos next Sunday, Dec. 31 at 1:25 pm PT.

