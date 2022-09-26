Everything to know from Chargers’ 38-10 loss to Jaguars

The Chargers were dominated by the Jaguars in Week 3, 38-10.

To recap the game, here is everything to know.

It was over when...

….James Robinson bust loose for a 50-yard touchdown to extend the Jaguars’ lead by 13. The Chargers’ following drives after that resulted in a punt and turnover on downs.

Game notes

Justin Herbert toughened it out and decided to play through his fractured rib cartilage. But ultimately, it did not make much of a difference. Herbert still had his weekly jaw-dropping throw, but his injury affected the accuracy of his throws, as a handful were behind receivers. He finished with a measly 55 completion percentage, nine of his passes were deflected and he threw an interception that was tipped out of the hands of Sony Michel.

The absence of Corey Linsley was felt early on, but the protection of Herbert began to take a further toll after Rashawn Slater left with a biceps injury in the third quarter. Storm Norton, who replaced Slater, was hit with two holding penalties and allowed multiple pressures. Herbert was hit six times, four of whom came by Josh Allen.

Not having Keenan Allen on the field has been detrimental to the offense, as he frees up other wide receivers and the group continued to struggle to separate. The majority of the receiving yards came from short passes. The team’s only deep threat, Jalen Guyton barely played the first two games, but when he was on the field on Sunday, he turned three targets into two catches for 64 yards.

The Chargers were behind for the entire game, so they were forced to pass the ball for most of it. But the ground game still left a lot to be desired, as it finished with 26 yards on 12 carries (2.2 yards per carry).

Joey Bosa left the game with a groin injury, and that negatively impacted the pass and run defense. Trevor Lawrence had plenty of time to throw the football, and the Jaguars’ biggest run by James Robinson for 50 yards came from the side that Bosa plays.

The Chargers finished with just eight pressures. Khalil Mack had three. Morgan Fox had two. Derwin James, Otito Ogbonnia and Bosa each had one.

The Jaguars controlled the time of possession, 38:27 to 21:33.

The Chargers lost the turnover battle, 2-0.

3 stars of the game

LB Drue Tranquill: 12 total tackles, 1 pass defensed DT Sebastian Joseph-Day: 7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss WR Joshua Palmer: 6 catches, 99 yards

What's next?

The Chargers travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Oct. 2 at 10:00 am PT.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire