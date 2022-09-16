Everything to know from Chargers’ 27-24 loss to Chiefs

The Chargers were downed by the Chiefs in another thrilling divisional showdown, 27-24.

To recap the game, here is everything to know.

It was over when...

…The Chargers could not recover the onside kick after Justin Herbert found Josh Palmer in the end zone to erase the deficit to just three points. Justin Watson bobbled it, but Noah Gray ultimately grabbed the ball after it sat on the ground for a slight second.

Game notes

If you look up the word “tough” in the dictionary, you will find Justin Herbert next to it. Herbert suffered a chest/rib injury that knocked him out for a play late in the fourth quarter as he attempted a comeback. While he returned, he didn’t look comfortable at all. Nonetheless, he still led a nine-play, 73-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer on fourth-and-goal. Herbert connected with DeAndre Carter on that same drive for a 35-yard pickup on 4th-and-1.

Herbert finished the game, completing 33 of 48 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Herbert’s top target was Mike Williams, who stepped up for the inactive Keenan Allen in a big way, as he caught eight passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. Along the way, he had a couple of impressive grabs, including a one-handed catch that resulted in his lone score.

Center Corey Linsley and right tackle Trey Pipkins left the game with knee and ankle injuries, respectively, and their absences were felt late in the game. The Chiefs’ pressure could not be mitigated, and Herbert was sacked twice and hit eight times as a result.

As the pressure turned on, Austin Ekeler became a factor in the quick passing game. Ekeler finished with nine receptions for 55 yards on ten targets.

Without Allen and the injuries along the offensive line, the offensive game plan had no identity. On early downs, Herbert’s average air yards was 3.8. Herbert had just two pass attempts thrown over 17 yards downfield that went 2-for-2 for 74 yards. 15 attempts were at or behind the line of scrimmage, per Warren Sharp.

On the play where Herbert was intercepted by cornerback Jaylen Watson who took it back for a touchdown, tight end Gerald Everett motioned to the sideline to take him out of the game after a 26-yard reception. But the Chargers went hurry-up offense, Everett was targeted again, and it was picked.

When you look at the stat sheet, it’s easy to assume that the Chargers’ run defense was poor. But they were stout for the entire game, holding the Chiefs to carries of three yards or less for the most part. Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s rush for 52 yards late in the game was the difference-maker. Take out the run and they held Kansas City to 41 yards on 17 carries (2.4 yards per carry).

The Chargers held Patrick Mahomes to just 235 yards and two touchdowns. Aside from a couple of big throws, they compressed the pocket, kept contain, and got interior pressure to minimize him from working his magic. The coverage was tight down the field. Players rallied to the football. This is a win for Los Angeles’ defense against a dynamic Kansas City offense.

Overall, there were a lot of huge missed opportunities for the Chargers that cost them the game.

Asante Samuel Jr. had two missed interceptions – one led to a field goal and the other to Justin Watson’s 41-yard touchdown catch – J.C. Jackson was the one in coverage.

Bryce Callahan was called for illegal contact when it appeared that Marquez Valdes-Scantling was the one who pushed off on him. On that play, Nasir Adderley picked off Patrick Mahomes. Instead, Mahomes and Jerick McKinnon’s connected for a nine-yard score a few plays later.