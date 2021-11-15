Everything we know about Chargers’ 27-20 loss to the Vikings

The Chargers fell to the Vikings by the score of 27-20.

To recap Week 10, here is everything we know:

It was over when….

Dalvin Cook picked up the first down for the right before the two-minute warning. The Chargers’ defense had the Vikings on 2nd-and-17 and 3rd-and-20 on that same drive.

Notable numbers

The Vikings won the time of possession battle, 36:25 to 23:45.

Minnesota was 2-of-2 on 4th down and 3-of-4 in the red zone.

Justin Herbert was picked off once.

Herbert was sacked twice.

Stars of the game

RB Austin Ekeler: 1 receiving touchdown, 15 receiving yards and 11 carries on 44 rushing yards

S Derwin James: 12 tackles (9 solo) and one pass defended

EDGE Joey Bosa and Uchenna Nwosu: Combined for 15 pressures, two quarterback hits and a sack.

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga: 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss. First sack of his career

Quick takes

The Chargers’ offense had a slow start and played catch up with the Vikings all game long. Los Angeles was scoreless in the first quarter and didn’t get on the scoreboard until Dustin Hopkins made a 45-yard field goal to tie the game at three in the second quarter.

Late in the fourth quarter, Hopkins made a 24-yard field goal which kept Los Angeles alive, but still behind 27-20. However, a crucial play before the kick was Mike Williams dropping the ball near the goal line, which most likely could have been a touchdown pass for the Chargers. Instead, Williams beat cornerback Cameron Dantzler but couldn’t keep the ball in his hands.

In the end, the Chargers could never establish an offensive rhythm.

Justin Herbert had a rough game. Erick Kendricks sacked Herbert on the second down of the opening drive and Los Angeles went three and out. This play set the tone for the Vikings’ defense and its impact on Herbert’s overall performance.

Derwin James almost intercepted Cousins in the endzone in the second quarter but forced the Vikings to settle for a field goal to lead 6-3.

Story continues

Minnesota failed to score a touchdown on that drive thanks to James, yet Herbert was unable to capitalize on the defensive work of his teammate as he threw an interception the next drive. To make things worse, Herbert’s pick led to the Vikings’ first touchdown of the game.

The Vikings dominated the time of possession, which the Patriots and Ravens also found to be key game plans against the Chargers. Keeping Herbert off the field is the recipe for success.

The Chargers pass rush had success, but the injuries in the secondary led to big plays given up to the Vikings in the passing game. Tevaughn Campbell was the primary culprit.

Dropped passes continue to haunt the Bolts.

The punt return coverage unit still needs to be tightened up. The group allowed an average of 23 yards per return.

What’s next?

The Chargers welcome the Steelers at home next Sunday, Nov. 21 at 6:20 pm PT.