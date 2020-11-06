Everything we know about changes to Mets front office under Sandy Alderson and Steve Cohen

Friday has already been an incredibly significant day in Mets history, with Steve Cohen’s purchase of the team officially closing and Brodie Van Wagenen and Omar Minaya, among other executives, leaving the team.

The news has been coming in quickly, so here’s everything you need to know about the changes in the Mets’ front office, as reported by SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino …

- Terry Collins, who did not have much of an active role with the team during the shortened season of 2020, is not expected to remain in the front office mix. Collins, a former Mets manager, retired from coaching in 2017 and was immediately brought into the Mets’ front office as a special assistant to the GM, and was then named the team’s senior adviser for player personnel in September of 2019. Martino notes that Collins has been branching out into TV roles in the last year, and is expected to pursue more in that line.

- The Mets have not made any announcements about Luis Rojas’ role as manager. Martino notes that his fate with the team was never as clear as Van Wagenen’s was, as it looked like the writing was on the wall that he’d be out as GM once the Cohen purchase was complete.

- All Mets employees will report to Alderson.

- Andy Cohen (no relation to Steve) will become vice chairman of the team. Andy Cohen has always represented Steve Cohen at Mets board meetings and got to know Alderson that way.

- John Ricco remains a member of the front office, and was very close to Alderson during his time as GM. Alderson wanted Ricco to be his successor when he first left the team.

- Tommy Tanous, who ran the draft under Alderson and stayed with Van Wagenen but “lost a little juice”, is expected to once again take the reins over amateur scouting and the draft.

- J.P. Ricciardi is a possibility to return to the Mets. Paul DePodesta will remain with the Cleveland Browns.