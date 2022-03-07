Everything we know about Calvin Ridley’s gambling suspension

The Atlanta Falcons got even thinner at the wide receiver position on Monday as the NFL dropped the hammer on former first-round pick Calvin Ridley for placing bets on games during the 2021 season.

Ridley, 27, was suspended for the entire 2022 NFL season at a minimum, which comes following a year in which he finished on the non-football injury list. Trade speculation had been ramping up leading up to the scouting combine, but it doesn’t appear Ridley is going anywhere anytime soon.

Here’s everything we know about the suspension thus far.

Ridley can be in reinstated on Feb. 15 at earliest

Calvin Ridley may apply for reinstatement to the NFL no sooner than Feb. 15, 2023. Under the CBA, he may appeal the suspension within three days. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2022

Ridley has been suspended for one season at a minimum, but can appeal his suspension for the next three days if he so chooses. The former Alabama star has been relatively quiet on social media since he went on the NFI list, aside from a few vague tweets. After the incident was made public, Ridley did respond on Twitter.

Ridley responds on Twitter

I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 7, 2022

Ridley's $11.1 million cap hit for 2022 is off the books

Massive news on the suspension of Calvin Ridley, whose contract will toll during his (at least) one-year suspension from the NFL for betting on games. He'll now be under contract through 2023 and his $11.116 million salary will come off Atlanta's books this season. https://t.co/UWlmTkWHFy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2022

As painful as this is for a team that was already thin at receiver, Atlanta does get $11.1 million in cap relief as Ridley’s contract comes off the books this season, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Story continues

Bets took place Nov. 23-28 (including on the Falcons to win)

More on Falcons WR Calvin Ridley's case … • He was placed on NFI on Nov. 5. The bets happened from Nov. 23-28. • It was a series of less-than-10 wagers from his cell phone, including 3-, 5- and 8-game parlays. • He did bet on the Falcons, but never against them. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 7, 2022

Ridley placed the bets a few weeks after he was placed on the non-football injury list. One of them was on a Falcons game — most likely the team’s Week 12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Falcons declined to engage in trade talks

Multiple NFL teams reached out to the Falcons in recent weeks to inquire about trading for Calvin Ridley, and each time, Atlanta declined to enter into any talks out of good faith, knowing the issues in store for their standout wide receiver, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2022

It certainly wouldn’t have gone over well had Atlanta pulled off a trade for Ridley knowing that this suspension was coming. Unfortunately, the Falcons are not only losing a great player, they are losing an asset that could have fetched them a second-round pick in all likelihood.

Falcons release statement

Atlanta Falcons’ statement on the NFL investigation of Calvin Ridley: pic.twitter.com/gr3Qc7iqjJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2022

1

1