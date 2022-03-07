Everything we know about Calvin Ridley’s gambling suspension

Matt Urben
·3 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons got even thinner at the wide receiver position on Monday as the NFL dropped the hammer on former first-round pick Calvin Ridley for placing bets on games during the 2021 season.

Ridley, 27, was suspended for the entire 2022 NFL season at a minimum, which comes following a year in which he finished on the non-football injury list. Trade speculation had been ramping up leading up to the scouting combine, but it doesn’t appear Ridley is going anywhere anytime soon.

Here’s everything we know about the suspension thus far.

Ridley can be in reinstated on Feb. 15 at earliest

Ridley has been suspended for one season at a minimum, but can appeal his suspension for the next three days if he so chooses. The former Alabama star has been relatively quiet on social media since he went on the NFI list, aside from a few vague tweets. After the incident was made public, Ridley did respond on Twitter.

Ridley responds on Twitter

Ridley's $11.1 million cap hit for 2022 is off the books

As painful as this is for a team that was already thin at receiver, Atlanta does get $11.1 million in cap relief as Ridley’s contract comes off the books this season, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Bets took place Nov. 23-28 (including on the Falcons to win)

Ridley placed the bets a few weeks after he was placed on the non-football injury list. One of them was on a Falcons game — most likely the team’s Week 12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Falcons declined to engage in trade talks

It certainly wouldn’t have gone over well had Atlanta pulled off a trade for Ridley knowing that this suspension was coming. Unfortunately, the Falcons are not only losing a great player, they are losing an asset that could have fetched them a second-round pick in all likelihood.

Falcons release statement

