Everything to know about the black and white 2019 NHL All-Star uniforms originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The NHL All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, Jan. 26 at SAP Center in San Jose.

Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson and Joe Pavelski will be representing the Sharks for the festivities and we got a glimpse at the garb they, and the rest of the selections will be sporting.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The NHL and Adidas teamed up to create black and white uniforms for the game -- and they look awesome:

sharksunisadidaswatermark.jpg

These uniforms are uniquely made, including many intricate details that the NHL has never been done before.

A first

For the first time, there will be team logos on the chest instead of the NHL Shield or any of the conference logos:

sharkscloseupadidaswatermark.jpg

The color scheme, or lack thereof, is inspired by the colors of the game with the NHL logo is black and white.

According to the Adidas website, they describe it as "crisp white, like a fresh sheet of ice and contrasting black, like a brand new puck."

Don't worry, there will be a little color

If you're worried there isn't enough color to the threads, there will be a patch added on the right shoulder with the 2019 NHL All-Star Game logo that is multi-colored.

Story continues

There is a little teal on the ASG logo, but that's more than likely all the Sharks representation you'll see. Sportslogos.net noticed a patch of teal hidden inside the back collar:

parley.jpg

The "Parley" logo

The "Parley" logo on the back collar holds huge significance. This is in reference to "Parley for the Oceans," a company that focuses on saving our oceans from hazardous materials. Adidas and Parley teamed up to create the jerseys that feature repurposed and upcycled marine plastic debris that they turn into the jerseys.

This is "part of their partnership and joint commitments to ending marine plastic pollution," per the Adidas website.

adidas-parley-process-explained.jpg

We're assuming that is why the photos of the jerseys appear to be taken underwater.

At least, that's why we hope they were taken in water.

With connecting the colors and theme around the NHL logo, it creates unity -- which is ultimately what it's all about at the All-Star game.

Let's just hope they can tell one another apart when they take the ice Saturday night in San Jose.