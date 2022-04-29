Everything you need to know about the Bears’ 2022 NFL draft on Day 2

The 2022 NFL draft is upon us, and the Chicago Bears are about to take center stage as Day 2 gets underway.

New general manager Ryan Poles will get his first crack at doing what he’s preached, which is building through the draft. Unfortunately, the Bears only have six draft selections — right now — including none in the first round.

But Chicago does have three picks between Rounds 2 and 3, where there’s a chance to grab some impact players at positions of need.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the Bears on Day 2 of the NFL draft– from draft order, prospects for every round of the draft, team needs and everything in between.

The Basics

What: 2022 NFL draft

Where: Las Vegas, NV

When: Friday, April 29, 6 p.m. CT (Rounds 2-3)

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Bears’ remaining 2022 draft picks

Round 2, Pick 39

Round 2, Pick 48

Round 3, Pick 71

Round 5, Pick 148

Round 5, Pick 150

Round 6, Pick 186

Rounds 2 & 3 draft order

Day 2 analysis

Here’s a preview of Day 2 action, which includes Rounds 2 and 3.

Bears' biggest positional needs

Wide receiver

Offensive line

Cornerback

Linebacker

Safety

Defensive line

Prospects for the Bears in each round

Salary cap space

According to the NFLPA’s public salary cap report, the Bears currently have $13.48 million in available salary cap space with just 64 players currently on the roster.

Projected starting offense

Projected starting defense

LB : Future rookie

CB : Jaylon Johnson

CB : Thomas Graham Jr.

S : Eddie Jackson

S: Dane Cruikshank

Projected starting special teams

What the Bears should and shouldn't do in NFL draft

Look to trade back if possible

Focus on the game tape, not the combine measurables

Draft a wide receiver on Day 2

Take multiple swings at the offensive and defensive line

Trade up and waste draft capital

Miss out on a top wide receiver

Forget about the needs on special teams

Neglect the backup quarterback spot

Takeaways from GM Ryan Poles' pre-draft presser

Poles won’t call what he’s doing a rebuild, instead it’s a remodel It certainly sounds like Poles will look to trade back – if the price is right Bears will have a best player available mentality Poles and his scouts tried something new to evaluate players Don’t expect the Bears to be involved in trading for a wide receiver Poles sees depth at offensive line, defensive back, defensive line and running back Bears have conducted simulations of the draft multiple times Poles made it clear that his evaluation will be based mainly on the game tape — not hype and measurables

Read our detailed takeaways here

Bears 2022 NFL draft position previews

We preview the draft on our Bears Wire Podcast

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

And our Bears Bingo Card for the NFL draft to follow along:

Best Bears draft picks since 2000

LB Brian Urlacher (2000) RS Devin Hester (2006) CB Charles Tillman (2003) LB Lance Briggs (2003) RB Matt Forte (2008) TE Greg Olsen (2007) DT Tommie Harris (2004) LB Roquan Smith (2018) S Mike Brown (2000) CB Kyle Fuller (2014)

Read our full analysis

Worst Bears draft picks since 2000

OLB Shea McClellin (2012) WR Kevin White (2015) OT Gabe Carimi (2011) WR David Terrell (2001) DE Dan Bazuin (2007) OT Marc Colombo (2002) RB Cedric Benson (2005) DE Michael Haynes (2003) OL Chris Williams (2008) DT Jarron Gilbert (2009)

Read our full analysis

