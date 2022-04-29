Everything you need to know about the Bears’ 2022 NFL draft on Day 2
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago BearsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The 2022 NFL draft is upon us, and the Chicago Bears are about to take center stage as Day 2 gets underway.
New general manager Ryan Poles will get his first crack at doing what he’s preached, which is building through the draft. Unfortunately, the Bears only have six draft selections — right now — including none in the first round.
But Chicago does have three picks between Rounds 2 and 3, where there’s a chance to grab some impact players at positions of need.
Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the Bears on Day 2 of the NFL draft– from draft order, prospects for every round of the draft, team needs and everything in between.
The Basics
AP Photo/Steve Luciano
What: 2022 NFL draft
Where: Las Vegas, NV
When: Friday, April 29, 6 p.m. CT (Rounds 2-3)
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Stream: fuboTV (try it for free)
Bears’ remaining 2022 draft picks
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Round 2, Pick 39
Round 2, Pick 48
Round 3, Pick 71
Round 5, Pick 148
Round 5, Pick 150
Round 6, Pick 186
Rounds 2 & 3 draft order
[listicle id=505940]
Day 2 analysis
Here’s a preview of Day 2 action, which includes Rounds 2 and 3.
[listicle id=505944]
[listicle id=505981]
[listicle id=506033]
[listicle id=505920]
Bears' biggest positional needs
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Wide receiver
Offensive line
Cornerback
Linebacker
Safety
Defensive line
Prospects for the Bears in each round
AP Photo/Butch Dill
[listicle id=505246]
[listicle id=504749]
[listicle id=504888]
[listicle id=504689]
[listicle id=504735]
Salary cap space
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
According to the NFLPA’s public salary cap report, the Bears currently have $13.48 million in available salary cap space with just 64 players currently on the roster.
Projected starting offense
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
QB: Justin Fields
RB: David Montgomery
WR: Darnell Mooney
WR: Byron Pringle
WR: Future rookie
TE: Cole Kmet
LT: Larry Borom
LG: Cody Whitehair
RG: Future rookie
RT: Teven Jenkins
Projected starting defense
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
DE: Robert Quinn
DT: Justin Jones
DT: Khyiris Tonga
DE: Trevis Gipson
LB: Roquan Smith
LB: Nicholas Morrow
LB: Future rookie
CB: Jaylon Johnson
S: Eddie Jackson
S: Dane Cruikshank
Projected starting special teams
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
K: Cairo Santos
P: Ryan Winslow
LS: Patrick Scales
What the Bears should and shouldn't do in NFL draft
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
DO
Look to trade back if possible
Focus on the game tape, not the combine measurables
Draft a wide receiver on Day 2
Take multiple swings at the offensive and defensive line
DON’T
Trade up and waste draft capital
Miss out on a top wide receiver
Forget about the needs on special teams
Neglect the backup quarterback spot
Takeaways from GM Ryan Poles' pre-draft presser
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Poles won’t call what he’s doing a rebuild, instead it’s a remodel
It certainly sounds like Poles will look to trade back – if the price is right
Bears will have a best player available mentality
Poles and his scouts tried something new to evaluate players
Don’t expect the Bears to be involved in trading for a wide receiver
Poles sees depth at offensive line, defensive back, defensive line and running back
Bears have conducted simulations of the draft multiple times
Poles made it clear that his evaluation will be based mainly on the game tape — not hype and measurables
Read our detailed takeaways here
Bears 2022 NFL draft position previews
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
We preview the draft on our Bears Wire Podcast
Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
And our Bears Bingo Card for the NFL draft to follow along:
Best Bears draft picks since 2000
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
LB Brian Urlacher (2000)
RS Devin Hester (2006)
CB Charles Tillman (2003)
LB Lance Briggs (2003)
RB Matt Forte (2008)
TE Greg Olsen (2007)
DT Tommie Harris (2004)
LB Roquan Smith (2018)
S Mike Brown (2000)
CB Kyle Fuller (2014)
Worst Bears draft picks since 2000
Mike McGinnis/Getty Images
OLB Shea McClellin (2012)
WR Kevin White (2015)
OT Gabe Carimi (2011)
WR David Terrell (2001)
DE Dan Bazuin (2007)
OT Marc Colombo (2002)
RB Cedric Benson (2005)
DE Michael Haynes (2003)
OL Chris Williams (2008)
DT Jarron Gilbert (2009)
More Draft Coverage
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images
Dream selections for NFL teams, like the Bears, with no 1st-round pick
12 Bears proper bets for the 2022 NFL draft
Evaluating Bears roster by position before 2022 NFL draft
Bears offseason recap: Every move leading up to 2022 NFL draft
Looking back at the Bears’ 2021 rookie draft class
Bears’ biggest question at each offensive position ahead of 2022 NFL draft
Bears’ biggest question at each defensive position ahead of 2022 NFL draft
Every team’s 3 biggest roster needs heading into the 2022 NFL draft
10 wide receivers the Bears should target for Justin Fields in 2022 NFL draft
Here’s every Bears draft pick in the last 10 years
Ranking the 10 best second-round draft picks in Bears history
Grading the 2019 Bears draft class after 3 years
Every player taken with the 39th overall pick in the last 10 years
Every player taken with the 48th overall pick in the last 10 years
Every player taken with the 71st overall pick in the last 10 years
Every player taken with the 148th overall pick in the last 10 years
Every player taken with the 150th overall pick in the last 10 years
Every player taken with the 186th overall pick in the last 10 years
1
1