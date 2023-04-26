Everything you need to know about attending Oregon’s spring game

The annual Oregon Duck football Spring Game is set for a 1 pm kickoff, but football isn’t the only thing on the docket for Duck fans to check out in and around Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

Once fans get to Autzen, they can check out an exhibition soccer game before football and a big Pac-12 baseball game after football.

The United States Military will also play a big role in the Spring Game, a tradition that began with former coach Chip Kelly.

For those who can’t attend the game, it will be shown on the Pac-12 Network.

Here’s all that is going down around the Autzen area in what should be a pleasant afternoon. The weather is calling for 75 degrees and sunny because of course, it NEVER rains at Autzen Stadium.

Schedule of Events

Kirby Lee -USA TODAY Sports

10:30 am – Autzen Stadium East parking lot opens

11:00 am – Oregon Soccer vs. Portland at Papé Field

11:00 am – 1:00 pm – Pregame Fan Fest

11:00 am – Fan shuttles to Autzen begin running from Valley River Center

12:00 pm – Autzen Stadium gates open

1:00 pm – Oregon Football Spring Game begins

Following Spring Game, Postgame Fan Fest in HDC Plaza

3:00 pm – Oregon Baseball vs. Arizona State at PK Park

Spring Game Admission

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Admission for the Spring Game is free. Gates will open at 12 Noon.

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Food For Lane County.

Fans preferring to donate online to the food drive can do so HERE.

Students are encouraged to sit in sections 7 & 8.

Spring Game Parking

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Public parking will open at 10:30 a.m. in the Autzen Stadium East parking lot.

Parking is mobile only and can be purchased HERE.

Advance passes are $5 for football season ticket holders and $10 for the public.

Parking will not be available for purchase day-of.

Pregame Fan Fest

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Open from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Moshofsky Center

o Activities hosted by the Oregon Army National Guard.

Story continues

o Inflatables such as an obstacle course, football toss, slide, bounce house and much more will be available for kids ages 12 and under.

Moshofsky Plaza

o Display setups from the US Air National Guard, US Marine Corps, Army National Guard, US Navy and more will be available for fans to tour and explore.

o Highlights include a Stryker Fighting Vehicle, GMV 1.1 Vehicle and several High Mobility Vehicles.

Autzen South Gate

o M119 Howitzer Cannon hosted by 2-218 of the Oregon Army National Guard.

o Food Trucks in PK Plaza – available from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

O’My Donuts

Blessed Mess BBQ

Everyday Kine Grinds

Kona Shave Ice

Oregon Wood Fired Pizza

Great Philly

Eva’s Taqueria

Elephant Ears

"Select a Seat" Event

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Exclusive season tickets will be made available for Spring Game attendees only.

If you see a seat location highlighted by a Green Seatback that you like, take the attached tag to the Season Ticket Headquarters located in the southwest corner on the main concourse, right behind section 34, to lock in your tickets and claim your special Spring Game buyer gift!

In-Game Programming

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

National Anthem

o Performed by SSG Reno of the 234 US Army Band.

o Flyover by four AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopters assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade from JBLM.

o Piloted by 1st Lieutenant, Brian Donohue – UO Alum.

Game Format

o Four 15-minute quarters.

o Running clock except for scores, penalties, change of possession and the last three minutes of each half.

o 12-minute halftime.

Rosters

o The Green and Yellow team rosters will be revealed on the @oregonfootball social media channels later this week leading up to the Spring Game.

Guest Coaches

o Green Team – Marcus Mariota

o Yellow Team – Jevon Holland

o The guest coaches will call plays during a portion of the second half.

Former Ducks Return to Autzen

o In addition to Mariota and Holland, a number of former Oregon football standouts will return to Autzen Stadium to attend the Spring Game.

o Former Ducks confirmed to be attending the game are being revealed this week on the @oregonfootball Twitter account. Among those confirmed to be in attendance:

Brady Breeze

Tyrell Crosby

Dennis Dixon

Ifo Ekpre-Olomu

Daryle Hawkins

Jeff Maehl

Eddie Pleasant

De’Anthony Thomas

TJ Ward

Fan Engagement

o Pac-12 Network commercial breaks will be filled with behind-the-scenes footage from spring practices, sideline interviews with UO football alumni, and various military activations on the Autzen Stadium video board.

Halftime

o Congratulate three future sailors who will be taking their Oath into the US Navy.

o Three Gold Star Families will be honored as we remember their family members lost in active duty, followed by three cannon blasts from the M119 Howitzer and a moment of silence.

o Learn more information on Gold Star Families here.

o Students are encouraged to bring their homemade signs. The five students with the best signs, as selected by UO Athletics, will be selected to watch the second half of the game from the sidelines. Please keep all signs respectful.

o The UO Marching Band, UO Spirit and The Duck will be in attendance and playing your favorite tunes.

Postgame Activities

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fans are invited to stay after the Spring Game to watch the coveted gift exchange between 120 former and active duty military and the football team.

A Postgame Fan Fest will begin immediately following the Spring Game in the HDC Plaza. Three select food trucks will move to the HDC Plaza for the Postgame Fan Fest.

Fans can also head over to PK Park to watch the Oregon baseball team host the Arizona State Sun Devils, with first pitch at 3 p.m.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire