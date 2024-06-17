Everything you need to know about attending Chiefs training camp
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off back-to-back Super Bowl titles, the Kansas City Chiefs announced the team’s quest for a three-peat win will begin next month at training camp in St. Joseph.
Open practices begin on Sunday, July 21, and end on Thursday, Aug. 15. All practices will be free, however, training camp tickets must be reserved in advance at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/.
Ticket sales open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 for Chiefs Season Ticket Members, and the general public can start to reserve their spots on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. All tickets must be available through mobile entry which can accessed by the Chiefs Mobile app.
Due to the high interest and demand, attendance will be limited. The Chiefs said a maximum of six tickets per practice and a maximum of three separate practices are allowed to be reserved.
Here’s the schedule:
Dates & Times
Sunday, July 21 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
$5 Admission Fee
Team Autograph Session
Monday, July 22 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day – (Not Open to General Public)
Team Autograph Session
Tuesday, July 23 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
Autographs: Linebackers
Wednesday, July 24 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
Autographs: Defensive Backs
Thursday, July 25 — No Practice
Friday, July 26 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
Autographs: Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists
Saturday, July 27 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
$5 Admission Fee – Family Fun Day
Team Autograph Session
Sunday, July 28 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
Autographs: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends
Monday, July 29 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
Ambassador Day
Autographs: Offensive/Defensive Line
Tuesday, July 30 — No Practice
Wednesday, July 31 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
Autographs: Linebackers
Thursday, Aug. 1 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
Autographs: Defensive Backs
Friday, Aug. 2 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
Autographs: Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists
Saturday, Aug. 3 — No Practice
Sunday, Aug. 4 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
$5 Admission Fee
Team Autograph Session
Monday, Aug. 5 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
Autographs: Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
Tuesday, Aug. 6 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
Autographs: Offensive Line & Defensive Line
Wednesday, Aug. 7 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day – (Not Open to General Public)
Team Autograph Session
Thursday, Aug. 8 — No Practice
Friday, Aug. 9 — No Practice
Saturday, Aug. 10 — Preseason Game No. 1 – Chiefs at Jaguars – 6:00 p.m. CT
Sunday, Aug. 11 — No Practice
Monday, Aug. 12 — Practice at 10:15 a.m.
Autographs: Linebackers
Tuesday, Aug. 13 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
Autographs: Defensive Backs
Wednesday, Aug. 14 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.
Autographs: Offensive/Defensive Line
Thursday, Aug. 15 — Practice at 8:15 a.m.
Military Appreciation Day – Final Camp Practice
— Camp Breaks —
Parking at Missouri Western will cost $5 per vehicle each day and must be pre-purchased during the ticket reservation process. However, the Chiefs are offering two days where Season Ticket Members can park for free.
According to the Chiefs, weather and field conditions will be evaluated daily, and all dates and times could be subject to change.
If practice is moved indoors due to inclement weather, the public will not be allowed to watch. But fans will receive an email or text with the latest time changes and information.
