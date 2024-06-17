Everything you need to know about attending Chiefs training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off back-to-back Super Bowl titles, the Kansas City Chiefs announced the team’s quest for a three-peat win will begin next month at training camp in St. Joseph.

Open practices begin on Sunday, July 21, and end on Thursday, Aug. 15. All practices will be free, however, training camp tickets must be reserved in advance at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/.

Ticket sales open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 for Chiefs Season Ticket Members, and the general public can start to reserve their spots on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. All tickets must be available through mobile entry which can accessed by the Chiefs Mobile app.

Due to the high interest and demand, attendance will be limited. The Chiefs said a maximum of six tickets per practice and a maximum of three separate practices are allowed to be reserved.

Here’s the schedule:

Dates & Times

Sunday, July 21 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

$5 Admission Fee

Team Autograph Session

Monday, July 22 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day – (Not Open to General Public)

Team Autograph Session

Tuesday, July 23 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Linebackers

Wednesday, July 24 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Defensive Backs

Thursday, July 25 — No Practice

Friday, July 26 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists

Saturday, July 27 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

$5 Admission Fee – Family Fun Day

Team Autograph Session

Sunday, July 28 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Monday, July 29 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Ambassador Day

Autographs: Offensive/Defensive Line

Tuesday, July 30 — No Practice

Wednesday, July 31 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Linebackers

Thursday, Aug. 1 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Defensive Backs

Friday, Aug. 2 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists

Saturday, Aug. 3 — No Practice

Sunday, Aug. 4 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

$5 Admission Fee

Team Autograph Session

Monday, Aug. 5 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Tuesday, Aug. 6 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Offensive Line & Defensive Line

Wednesday, Aug. 7 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day – (Not Open to General Public)

Team Autograph Session

Thursday, Aug. 8 — No Practice

Friday, Aug. 9 — No Practice

Saturday, Aug. 10 — Preseason Game No. 1 – Chiefs at Jaguars – 6:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, Aug. 11 — No Practice

Monday, Aug. 12 — Practice at 10:15 a.m.

Autographs: Linebackers

Tuesday, Aug. 13 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Defensive Backs

Wednesday, Aug. 14 — Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Offensive/Defensive Line

Thursday, Aug. 15 — Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Military Appreciation Day – Final Camp Practice

— Camp Breaks —

Parking at Missouri Western will cost $5 per vehicle each day and must be pre-purchased during the ticket reservation process. However, the Chiefs are offering two days where Season Ticket Members can park for free.

According to the Chiefs, weather and field conditions will be evaluated daily, and all dates and times could be subject to change.

If practice is moved indoors due to inclement weather, the public will not be allowed to watch. But fans will receive an email or text with the latest time changes and information.

