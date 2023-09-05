Everything you need to know ahead of Ohio State's game against Youngstown State

Ohio State football will return to Ohio Stadium Saturday afternoon.

After a 23-3 season-opening road win against Indiana, the Buckeyes will open its home schedule at noon Saturday against Youngstown State.

Ohio State is due to spend $2.6 million in combined payouts for upcoming nonconference games against Youngstown State and Western Kentucky, according to copies of the game contracts obtained by The Dispatch through public records requests.

It is scheduled to give $800,000 to Youngstown State, which visits Ohio Stadium on Saturday, while it is to pay $1.8 million to the Hilltoppers, who come to Columbus the following weekend.

If true that a team’s biggest improvement happens from Week 1 to Week 2, then Penn State will hang half a hundred on Delaware – and Ohio State might score 30 against Youngstown State. Things pretty much went according to schedule in Week 1, except the Buckeyes’ offense got lost somewhere between Columbus and Bloomington. And Purdue Purdidn’t.

Ohio Stadium, also known as the Horseshoe, the Shoe, and the House That Harley Built, is on the campus of The Ohio State University. Photographed Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Doral Chenoweth/Columbus Dispatch)

According to Ohio State, fans who do not have parking passes are encouraged to park in the Buckeye Lots, West Campus or High Street garages.

For fans parking on West Campus, a complimentary shuttle will be available from the Mount Hall loop located near Lane Avenue and Carmack Road. The shuttle will take fans to Coffey Road Park on the west side of the Olentangy River near the Woody Hayes Bridge. The shuttle will run from six hours before kickoff until one hour after the game ends.

Bags and pursues are not permitted in Ohio Stadium.

Guests that have medical, dietary or childcare needs may bring one bag into the gate and must enter through the Steinbrenner Band Center Entrance (glass doors adjacent to Gate 10) or the Press Entrance (glass doors adjacent to Gate 23).

See what items are not permitted at Ohio Stadium.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs Youngstown State: Everything you need to know ahead of the game