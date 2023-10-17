Everything you need to know ahead of Ohio State's game against Penn State

Ohio State returns home for a top-10 matchup with an undefeated Big Ten East foe.

The No. 3 Buckeyes will host No. 7 Penn State at Ohio Stadium Saturday at 12:14 p.m. on FOX. Ohio State looks for its seventh-straight win against the Nittany Lions.

ESPN's "College GameDay" is coming back to Columbus.

Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and the rest of the "GameDay" team will be in Columbus for the first time during the 2023 season. "College GameDay" was at Ohio State's 17-14 win against Notre Dame Sept. 24 in South Bend, Indiana.

ESPN has not yet announced who the guest picker will be for Saturday's show ahead of Ohio State vs. Penn State. But that has not stopped Bet Ohio from making its best guess.

Ohio State will be the favorite heading into its home meeting against Penn State Saturday.

With ESPN's "College GameDay" and FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" coming to town, the eyes of the college football world will be on Columbus Saturday as the No. 3 Buckeyes host a fellow undefeated Big Ten East team in No. 7 Penn State at Ohio Stadium.

The battle for the top of the Big Ten East comes to Columbus Saturday.

No. 3 Ohio State will host No. 7 Penn State in the first meeting between two of the three undefeated teams currently at the top of the Big Ten East. No. 2 Michigan, which has won each of its first seven games of the 2023 season, will take on Michigan State in East Lansing Saturday night, but will see Penn State Nov. 11 in State College, Pennsylvania, and Ohio State Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor.

But how do each of these three undefeated Big Ten East teams compare?

Ohio State remained at No. 3 in the major polls released Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes were still behind Georgia and Michigan in both the Associated Press poll and US LBM Coaches Poll following their 41-7 rout of Purdue.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs Penn State: Everything you need to know ahead of the game