Everything you need to know ahead of Ohio State's game against Rutgers

Ohio State will try and continue its win streak in Piscataway, New Jersey Saturday afternoon.

Coming off a 24-10 road win against Wisconsin, the No. 3 Buckeyes will try for their 10th-straight win against Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014.

Ohio State will kick off against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey at noon Saturday on CBS.

Oct 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks across the field to exchange words with Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day after an Ohio State fake punt during the fourth quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

To Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano, his verbal altercation with Ohio State coach Ryan Day during the fourth quarter of the Buckeyes' 49-10 2022 rout against the Scarlet Knights "feels like years ago."

"I think that's the distant past," Schiano told reporters Monday.

Ahead of Rutgers’ 10th matchup against Ohio State since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Greg Schiano doesn’t want to look at the big picture.

While the Scarlet Knights have won six of their first eight games of the 2023 season, including back-to-back wins at home against Michigan State and on the road against Indiana, Rutgers is still looking for its first win against Ohio State.

And that is all Schiano is focused on.

The Buckeyes went consecutive games without scoring at least 30 points for the first time since 2017.

What’s the real picture of Ohio State as it enters the final month of the regular season?

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State won 24-10.

Ohio State is expected to carry its winning streak through its road matchup against Rutgers.

According to most major sportsbooks, Ohio State sits as at least a 18-point favorite in its road game against Rutgers at 12 p.m. Saturday.

The Big Ten has more plot twists than a Tarantino movie. One minute Michigan is wondering if it will still be playing in December, as the school deals with serious allegations of signal-stealing, and the next minute Rutgers – yes, Rutgers – looks good enough to win the West Division. Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, they play in the East, where the Wolverines and Ohio State are on a collision course to the division title.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs Rutgers: Everything you need to know ahead of the game