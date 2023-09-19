Everything you need to know ahead of Ohio State's game against Notre Dame

After Ohio State's 63-10 home win against Western Kentucky Saturday afternoon, the Buckeyes' attention turns toward a likely ranked road matchup in South Bend, Indiana against the Fighting Irish.

Ohio State's last meeting against Notre Dame came at the start of the 2022 season, beating Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish in a primetime meeting at Ohio Stadium 21-10.

Ohio State University vs. Notre Dame . Saturday, November 2, 1935. Game played in Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Historical photo . college football OSU

Ohio State and Notre Dame are two of the most storied programs in college football history.

Though they are in bordering states with rabid fan bases, their meetings on the field have been rare. When they play Saturday in South Bend, Indiana, it will be only their eighth meeting.

Though the matchups have been infrequent, they have usually been memorable.

Based on the scene at Ohio Stadium last Saturday, it seems Ohio State is picking up steam at the right time for a top-10 matchup.

The Buckeyes' most recent true road game against a ranked non-conference opponent was a in 2016 when No. 3 Ohio State beat No. 14 Oklahoma 45-24 in Norman.

In Ohio State's first ranked non-conference road game since the 2016 season, the Buckeyes are favored to beat Notre Dame.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (8) and defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) celebrate an interception by linebacker Steele Chambers (22) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

Ohio State did not budge in either of the major polls released Sunday afternoon.

It remained at No. 6 in the Associated Press poll and No. 4 in the coaches’ poll following its 63-10 rout of Western Kentucky.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will kick off in prime time on NBC. The OSU vs. ND game will be available to stream on any platform that offers NBC, including Peacock, YouTube TV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Everything you need to know ahead of the game