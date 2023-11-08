Everything you need to know ahead of Ohio State's game against Michigan State

Ohio State will host another prime time Big Ten matchup Saturday night.

Returning home after a 35-16 road win against Rutgers Saturday, the Buckeyes will try for its 10th win of the season at Ohio Stadium against Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State will be on NBC Saturday night. The Buckeyes' prime time matchup with the Spartans will be their fourth game on either NBC or Peacock in 2023.

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches from the sideline during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day held his weekly press conference Tuesday at noon to preview the Buckeyes' matchup against Michigan State. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles followed Day at the podium.

Here are the highlights of Tuesday’s hour-long press conference with coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Michigan State's interim head coach Harlon Barnett looks on during the first quarter in the game against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

“That’s where my mind goes,” Harlon Barnett told reporters. “I know what it is to go down there and compete and play hard against these guys. They are beatable guys just like anybody else. We’re going down with the mindset to go down and attack them and get a win. That’s our mindset. That will never change.”

Ohio State will wear gray alternate jerseys in its primetime matchup against Michigan State.

Ohio State will be going gray under the lights against Michigan State.

Ohio State released a first look at the all-gray alternate jerseys the team will wear against Michigan State Nov. 11 at Ohio Stadium.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs Michigan State: Everything you need to know ahead of the game