Everything you need to know ahead of Ohio State's game against Purdue

Coming off a 20-point win against Maryland, the Buckeyes will return to West Lafayette, Indiana Saturday at noon for the first time since their 2018 loss to the Boilermakers.

Ohio State faces nearly a three-touchdown spread on the road against Purdue.

Ohio State is a consensus 19.5-point favorite against Purdue, which has won two of its six games in 2023 and lost last week's game against Iowa.

Michigan is back on top, followed by Ohio State and Penn State, exactly how things stood entering Week 1, which makes sense when considering the three heavyweights have yet to really begin their (conference) seasons.

Sure, the Buckeyes had to rally to defeat Maryland, but things don’t get really interesting until UM, OSU and PSU begin to play each other (in two weeks when the Nittany Lions go to Columbus.)

Ohio State’s game Oct. 14 at Purdue will kick off at noon and be streamed on Peacock.

It is the first time that a Buckeyes game will be shown strictly on a streaming platform and not available on a broadcast or cable network.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs Purdue: Everything you need to know ahead of the game