Everything you need to know ahead of Ohio State's game against Maryland

Ohio State is back from its off week following its dramatic win at Notre Dame with an intriguing challenge on Saturday.

The Buckeyes have not lost to Maryland since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten in 2014 and have been especially dominant in their four matchups in Columbus. Ohio State has outscored Maryland 250-73 at the Horseshoe.

But Maryland could be a dangerous opponent. The Terps have an opportunistic defense and a dynamic offense led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

Ohio State vs. Maryland will kick off at noon Saturday on FOX.

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Terrapins will be available on any platform that offers FOX such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV.

Day said he had mixed feelings about whether the off week came at an ideal time. He said it was good to take a brief break, but he also wanted to build on the momentum from the win over Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes adjusted their schedule this week after being idle. They practiced on Monday, which is normally the players’ off day.

Marvin Harrison Jr., the star Ohio State wide receiver who sprained his right ankle two weeks ago at Notre Dame, is expected to be available against Maryland on Saturday.

Coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that Harrison would be a full-go this week with the matchup against the Terrapins upcoming.

When Ohio State takes the field Saturday afternoon, it will be doing something it has not done in nearly 83 years.

The Buckeyes' game against Maryland Saturday will be the first time since 1940 that they have faced five straight previously undefeated college football teams in a row to begin a season.

Coming off a 3-point win against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, Ohio State is a significant favorite against undefeated Maryland.

The Buckeyes are 18.5-point favorites against the Terrapins at noon Saturday on FOX. The over/under for the OSU-Maryland game is set at 55.5 points.

This is Isaac Newton week in the Big Ten, when the laws of motion and gravity begin separating contenders from pretenders who fall back to earth (we’re looking at you, Maryland and Rutgers). The Terrapins finally get tested against a heavyweight in Columbus, while the Scarlet Knights get their big tent torn apart at Camp Randall.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs Maryland: Everything you need to know ahead of the game