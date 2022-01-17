Everything we know from 49ers’ wild-card win over Dallas

The 49ers dominated most of their wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys. It wasn’t enough to roll to a win though. They had to hold on for dear life late in Sunday’s contest to escape with a victory.

Here’s a quick rundown of everything we know in the immediate aftermath of the game.

Final score: 49ers 23 , Cowboys 17

San Francisco was cruising. They led 23-7 going into the fourth quarter, and they held Dallas to a field goal early in that frame to keep a two-touchdown lead. Then disaster struck and Jimmy Garoppolo threw a bad interception in 49ers territory and the Cowboys capitalized with a touchdown to cut the deficit to six points. San Francisco’s defense got a couple stops, including one in the waning seconds with the Cowboys deep in their territory. It wasn’t a pretty finish, but the win counts.

Keys to the game

The 49ers rode their pass rush and run game to a win just like they always do. They got to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott for five sacks and forced a slew of missed throws. Their DL also held Dallas to just 77 yards on 21 carries. On offense San Francisco churned out 169 yards on 38 carries with two rushing scores while Garoppolo put it in the air 25 times for 172 yards and one interception. It was not a good game for the QB, but the 49ers rushing attack was good enough to shoulder the load.

It was over when ...

It took until the final play of the game when the Cowboys ran a QB draw with Prescott with 14 seconds left and no timeouts. They were unable to get set because an official ran into Prescott while trying to get in position and the clock expired. It was an insane, frantic way to finish.

3 stars of the game

1. WR Deebo Samuel: 3 catches, 38 rec. yards, 10 carries, 72 yards, rec. TD

2. RB Elijah Mitchell: 27 carries, 96 yards, TD

3. DL Charles Omenihu: 3 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits

What's next

The No. 6-seed 49ers will head to Green Bay to face the No. 1 seeded Packers who were on a Bye in the wild-card round. Green Bay knocked off the 49ers 30-28 in Week 3 at Levi’s Stadium.

