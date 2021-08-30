Everything we know from 49ers’ preseason finale

The 49ers’ preseason slate ended Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium with a romp over the Las Vegas Raiders.

This is what we know in the aftermath of the last exhibition game of the season:

Final score: 49ers 34, Raiders 10

It wasn't close from the jump with the 49ers starting defense and starting offensive line getting into action for the first time. San Francisco looked more crisp in every facet and put together their best all around performance of the preseason.

Best performances

RB JaMycal Hasty: 6 carries, 55 rushing yards, 2 TDs RB Raheem Mostert: 7 carries, 53 rushing yards QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 4-7, 64 passing yards, Rush TD QB Trey Lance: 6-13, 46 passing yards, Rush TD DL Zach Kerr: 3 tackles, 1.0 sacks, 2 tackles for loss DE Jordan Willis: 3 tackles, 1.0 sacks FS Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: 3 tackles, INT

Injury notes

The only injury update from head coach Kyle Shanahan following Sunday's game was that wide receiver Travis Benjamin suffered a concussion. He's now in the NFL's concussion protocol. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd and strong safety Jaquiski Tartt both played and got through the game healthy. Shanahan said they're waiting to see how both players' bodies respond. Hurd has been dealing with a knee issue, while Tartt is working his way back from offseason toe surgery.

Three big things

1. Quarterback roulette: Shanahan gave a look at what the 49ers' quarterback situation might look like in the regular season. Jimmy Garoppolo started the first series, then Lance came in for a few plays, then Garoppolo came back in to finish the drive. They did this for a couple series, and that may be how San Francisco's unorthodox QB situation works once the games count. 2. Starters return: It was just a quick tune up, but Fred Warner, Raheem Mostert, George Kittle, Trent Williams and Alex Mack all got into action for the first time this season and each of them looked ready for Week 1 in their brief stints. Getting them in for a few snaps and getting them out healthy was a key for the preseason finale. 3. Jalen and Jaquiski: WR Jalen Hurd and SS Jaquiski Tartt both got into Sunday's game to make their 2021 preseason debuts. Hurd caught four balls for 25 yards while Tartt made a couple nice plays on the defensive side. They appear to be on track to make the club as long as they don't have any issues recovering Monday.

What's next

The 49ers' next game will be at Ford Field in Detroit to open the regular season. Before that they'll need to trim their 80-man roster down to 53 players. The deadline for cuts is Tuesday at 1:00 pm Pacific Time.

