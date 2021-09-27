Everything we know from 49ers’ loss to Packers

The 49ers fell behind 10-0 early Sunday night against the Packers, and went on to eventually snag a lead before falling apart in the final moments.

Here’s everything we know in the immediate aftermath of the 49ers’ first loss of the year:

Final score: Packers 30, 49ers 28

Green Bay jumped out to a 10-0 lead and the 49ers clawed their way back for a 28-27 lead with 37 seconds left, but Aaron Rodgers put together a six-play, 42-yard drive that ate the rest of the clock and set up a game-winning 51-yard field goal from Mason Crosby.

3 game balls

1. FB Kyle Juszczyk: 9 touches, 61 yards, TD 2. TE George Kittle: 7 receptions, 92 yards 3. WR Brandon Aiyuk: 4 receptions, 37 yards, TD

Injury notes

More cornerback injuries hit the 49ers on Sunday. Both starting nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams and starting outside cornerback Josh Norman left the game with injuries. Williams had a calf issue, and Norman was ruled out with a chest issue.

3 big things

1. Jimmy G's strange game: Garoppolo was erratic Sunday night. He made some good throws, but there were times he looked jumpy in the pocket and he was extremely inaccurate virtually all game. He made some good throws on the go-ahead drive late, but there were too many missed opportunities through all four quarters. 2. Brandon Aiyuk is back: The second-year receiver had his best game of the year by far with four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. Getting him back in the mix will be a huge help for the 49ers' passing attack if they get more consistent quarterback play. 3. Run game absent: The 49ers rushing attack never really got rolling Thursday night which is more problematic than anything else they had go wrong Sunday. They ran it 21 times for just 67 yards – an average of 3.2 yards per carry. They're 2-9 under Kyle Shanahan when rushing for fewer than 70 yards. This has to get figured out or they won't win consistently.

What's next

The hard part is just starting for the 49ers. They have back-to-back division games starting with a home bout with the Seahawks in Week 4. Seattle is coming off consecutive losses and both teams will be desperate for their first division win.

