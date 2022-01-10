Everything we know: 49ers are going to the playoffs

The 49ers needed overtime to get a win against the Rams, but they overcame a 17-0 deficit to pull out a wild victory at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Their win put them in the postseason for the first time since 2019.

Here’s everything we know in the immediate aftermath of their Week 18 win:

Final score: 49ers 27, Rams 24

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The 49ers battled back from an ugly start to cut a 17-0 deficit to 17-3 at the half. They ripped off the first 14 points of the second half and were cruising in to take the lead late in the third quarter when Jimmy Garoppolo threw his second interception of the game. Los Angeles used that pick to go in for the go-ahead score with just over two minutes left. Garoppolo rebounded to take the 49ers 88 yards for a game-tying score late, and set them up for a go-ahead field goal late in overtime. The 49ers defense did the rest with Ambry Thomas pulling down a game-sealing interception.

Keys to the game

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The 49ers got out to a slow start, but eventually got their footing on both sides of the ball. San Francisco got behind their strong run game with some timely throws from Garoppolo and tied the game at 17. The longer offensive series allowed the 49ers’ defense to rest and get hot. They stymied the Rams’ offense and held them to seven points in the second half thanks to a tremendous effort from the pass rush. It was the quintessential 49ers win.

It was over when ...

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

It took all four quarters and nearly all of overtime, but the 49ers nailed down a W when Matthew Stafford’s heave to Odell Beckham Jr. was intercepted by Ambry Thomas in OT. That was the Rams’ last-gasp attempt to swing a win and Thomas’ INT ended the game instead.

3 stars of the game

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

1. WR Deebo Samuel: 8 carries, 45 rush yards, Rush TD, 4 catches, 95 rec. yards, TD pass

2. DL Arik Armstead: 7 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 TFLs

3. QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 23-32, 316 yards, TD, 2 INTs

What's next

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers are in the playoffs. They’ll face the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas to open their postseason slate.

