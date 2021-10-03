Everything we know after 49ers fall apart vs. Seahawks

The 49ers’ couldn’t have started much better against their NFC West rival. Their defense got a three-and-out. Their offense followed with a touchdown, and then their defense forced another three-and-out. Things never got better for San Francisco despite a strong defensive effort in the first half.

Here’s what we know in the immediate aftermath of a disastrous Week 4 for the 49ers:

Final score: Seahawks 28, 49ers 21

It wasn’t as close as the final score thanks to a late touchdown and two-point conversion from Trey Lance. The 49ers offense for a third consecutive week was stagnant for a better part of the game and their defense couldn’t keep Seattle off the board all game.

3 game balls

1. WR Deebo Samuel: 8 catches, 156 yards, 2 TDs

2. CB Emmanuel Moseley: 3 tackles, TFL, 2 PBUs

3. DE Dee Ford: 3 tackles, 2.0 sacks, FF

Injury notes

– LT Trent Williams was carted off with cramps, returned, and then was carted off again with an elbow injury.

– QB Jimmy Garoppolo missed the entire second half with a calf injury.

– C Alex Mack exited briefly to have his hand checked on, but he returned.

3 big things

1. Trey Lance’s half: It wasn’t pretty for the rookie, who completed 9-of-18 throws for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran seven times for 41 yards. However, he didn’t look comfortable for most of the game, had several throws that were way off target and missed some open receivers on scramble plays. Maybe a full week to game plan and be ready will help, but Sunday showed why the team wanted to give him a year to develop.

2. Pass rush goes cold: The 49ers sacked Russell Wilson three times on Seattle’s first five possessions. They never got to him again. The Seahawks used quick throws and their run game to soften the 49ers’ front, and that gave Wilson time to sit in the pocket and dice up a makeshift San Francisco secondary. It’s clear how much a strong pass rush helps, but the 49ers haven’t been able to get it consistently.

3. Stagnant offense again: There were flashes Sunday. Garoppolo led a long touchdown drive to open the game. Trey Lance hit Deebo Samuel on a 76-yard touchdown, and Lance led a long touchdown drive late. The problem is everything in between. The 49ers just aren’t consistent enough on offense and it’s lost them the last two games.

What's next

No rest for the weary. Kyler Murray and the red-hot Arizona Cardinals are next on the docket for San Francisco. If there’s any chance the 49ers hang around in the division race, it’ll require a win in the desert against an undefeated Cardinals club that just got through demolishing the Rams.

