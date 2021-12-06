Everything we know from 49ers embarrassing loss to Seahawks

The 49ers needed a win in Seattle to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the back of the NFC wild card race. They responded with one of their worst performances of the year and caught a loss to snap a three-game winning streak.

Here’s what we know in the immediate aftermath of a disaster at Lumen Field:

Final score: Seahawks 30, 49ers 23

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The 49ers fell behind 7-0 on a fake punt in the first quarter that set the table for a strange afternoon in Seattle. They came back to go up 14-7 and led 23-14 late in the first half. A quick Seahawks TD drive swung the game though when they cut it to 23-21 at halftime. Then Seattle got rolling and the 49ers could neither move the football nor hold onto it. They fell behind 30-23 and had a chance to tie or win the game with a first-and-goal from inside the Seahawks’ 10 and failed to score.

Keys to the game

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Turnovers killed the 49ers on Sunday. Two Jimmy Garoppolo interceptions and a Travis Benjamin fumble on a kickoff. Then an injury to CB Emmanuel Moseley in San Francisco’s secondary left. an already thin cornerback group exposed against WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett who got loose after Moseley went down. Seattle made Garoppolo beat them and the QB wasn’t equal to the task with his worst game since Week 7.

It was over when ...

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers drove 95 yards in the final four minutes. They needed to go 98. A Garoppolo pass was batted down at the line on fourth-and-goal to end the game with 18 seconds left. San Francisco gave themselves a chance in the waning moments but couldn’t close the door.

3 stars of the game

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

1. TE George Kittle: 9 catches, 181 yards, 2 touchdowns

2. LB Azeez Al-Shaair: 16 tackles, 0.5 sacks, TFL, FF

3. RB Elijah Mitchell: 22 carries, 66 yards, TD

What's next

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 49ers now head to Cincinnati in a game they need to have to stay in front of a crowded field in the NFC playoff race. The Bengals were blown out by the Chargers 41-22 at home in Week 13.

1

1