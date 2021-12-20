Everything we know from 49ers’ demolition of Falcons

Week 15 was a big opportunity for the 49ers to help push a team chasing them further out of the picture, and San Francisco delivered with a thorough victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The win put the 49ers at 8-6 and in the driver’s seat for the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture. For Atlanta they dropped to 6-8 and their playoff hopes are now on life support.

Here’s everything we know in the immediate aftermath of a resounding 49ers win:

Final score: 49ers 31, Falcons 13

The 49ers struggled out of the gate, but pulled away late. It was tied 3-3 at the end of the first quarter and the 49ers led 17-10 at halftime. After that they outscored Atlanta 14-3 in the second half to pull away for the victory in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score.

Keys to the game

The 49ers only turned the ball over once on the opening kickoff. They got after Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, ran the ball effectively and got another very good performance from QB Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco was the better team on paper and they dominated in virtually ever facet. They needed to win the line of scrimmage and did so on both sides of the ball. It was a quintessential 2021 49ers victory.

It was over when ...

The Falcons were stopped thrice inside the 49ers’ 10, but the last time was the nail in the coffin. On a fourth-and-goal from the 2, Ryan airmailed his receiver in the back of the end zone with strong safety Jaquiski Tartt in coverage. The turnover on downs came with just over five minutes left and allowed the 49ers to just churn out the rest of the clock and protect their 18-point lead.

3 stars of the game

1. RB Jeff Wilson Jr.: 21 carries, 109 yards, TD

2. DE Arden Key: 1.0 sacks, TFL, 2 QB hits

3. QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 18-23, 235 yards, TD

What's next

The 49ers have a short week now with the Tennessee Titans awaiting them Thursday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans fell to the Steelers in their bid to jump to the top of the AFC playoff picture Sunday.

